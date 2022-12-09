As present and past caregivers for parents and loved ones navigating Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias, volunteer advocates for the Alzheimer’s Association in the 23rd District have been infinitely grateful to former U.S. Rep. Tom Reed and U.S. Rep. Joe Sempolinski for their advocacy during their respective tenures.

Reed co-sponsored vital bills in Congress, namely the Comprehensive Care for Alzheimer’s Act (H.R. 2517), which would allow the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Innovation (CMMI) to test a Dementia Care Management Model that provides comprehensive care to Medicare beneficiaries with Alzheimer's disease or related dementia.

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social