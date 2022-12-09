As present and past caregivers for parents and loved ones navigating Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias, volunteer advocates for the Alzheimer’s Association in the 23rd District have been infinitely grateful to former U.S. Rep. Tom Reed and U.S. Rep. Joe Sempolinski for their advocacy during their respective tenures.
Reed co-sponsored vital bills in Congress, namely the Comprehensive Care for Alzheimer’s Act (H.R. 2517), which would allow the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Innovation (CMMI) to test a Dementia Care Management Model that provides comprehensive care to Medicare beneficiaries with Alzheimer's disease or related dementia.
Both Reed and Sempolinski also spent real time with their constituents; they took the time to listen to our stories detailing the devastating toll that Alzheimer’s disease has taken upon our loved ones.
I personally appreciate the time both representatives have taken to meet with me and shown sincere interest in how Alzheimer’s disease has affected the clients and their families that I have worked with over the years. Their respect and support have been inspiring to continue to be a part of the fight to end this devastating disease.
We look forward to the chance to discuss the 410,000 New Yorkers currently facing Alzheimer’s disease and the ripple effect of that terminal diagnosis on families, partners, and the community with Congressman-elect Nick Langworthy. We are hopeful when he assumes leadership of the 23rd District in January he and his staff members will follow the insightful, progressive precedent of Reed and his legislative assistants in Alzheimer’s disease advocacy and action.
Are you interested in getting involved in this fight with me? Please reach out to the Alzheimer’s Association New York State Public Policy team to get started. Text NYSALZ to 52886.