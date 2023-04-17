PITTSBURGH (TNS) — When I stopped doing manual labor and became a reporter, I started to pump iron. Even though I no longer hauled shingles up a ladder or shoveled hot-mix into potholes, I wanted to stay in shape.
This amused my father, who was a cut, rock-hard 205 pounds. Whenever he caught me with a duffel bag, heading for the gym, he would give me the ultimate put-down: “Guys who really work for a living don’t have to work out.”
People “who really work for a living” were people like him: Manual laborers, skilled and unskilled, who built roads, manned factory assembly lines, picked up garbage, trimmed trees, fixed cars or did a zillion other jobs that require significant physical exertion. People who didn’t were administrators, bosses, paper-shufflers, figure-jugglers, journalists and other privileged people who kept their hands clean. He considered me, as a fledgling reporter, in the advantaged class, even though I earned less than I did when I was insulating attics.
Back then, the labor force was, officially, divided into “blue-collar” and “white-collar” workers, with blue-collar workers, as dad would see it, doing the real work.
Collars and clothes no longer define the labor market. Today, even CEOs and billionaires dress like they’re cleaning restrooms. The new dividing line is between those who work remotely and those who go to the job. Some things don’t change, however: Technological advances have aggravated economic class divisions, the seismic and perennial fault lines in the U.S. labor force. People at the bottom have benefitted the least from remote work.
Owing largely to the pandemic, the share of the U.S. labor force working from home shot from 5.7% in 2019 to nearly 18% in 2021, the American Community Survey reported this month. Not surprisingly, the biggest gainers in the massive shift to home-based work were white, college-educated, professional and higher-income workers.
It’s still unclear, the report concluded, whether this change in how Americans relate to work will become permanent, as governments and employers have lifted most pandemic restrictions.
I suspect many people will continue to stay home, or want to, even without social or health restrictions keeping them there. Remote work has become a norm and expectation for millions of Americans. When they apply for a job, one of their first questions is whether they can work remotely, a query that would have been laughed at a decade ago.
During my year as a freelance writer in 2016 and 2017, I worked remotely. As long as I got my work done, I did what I wanted, when I wanted. Still, I missed the routine and structure of getting up, getting dressed and going to work with other people. Lounging in my bathrobe all day seemed uncivilized.
No doubt, remote work offers a lot of upsides. It enables people to live more balanced lives and take care of family and personal business. Flexible schedules have reduced stress, absenteeism and commuter costs.
That’s all the more reason, though, to not take remote work for granted. Working from home is still a luxury, an option most workers don’t have, or ever will have, especially those doing the hardest and dirtiest jobs. Workers can’t clean office buildings, pave streets, prepare a Big Mac, plug a transmission leak, pick up garbage, repair a bridge or, for that matter, fight a war while sitting in their living rooms.
Remote work has some downsides, too. It’s made our fractured communities even more disconnected and desolate. Downtowns have become deader. As a manager, I’ve noticed remote work can lead to miscommunication, misunderstanding, less collaboration, and a lack of solidarity and esprit de corps. I was happy to see the Post-Gazette story last week about Signature Financial Planning expanding its downtown footprint because CEO Scott E. Tobe believes in the value of people working together.
I can see it in my own business: Newsrooms were once jumping, raucous spots, throbbing with energy. People palm-slapped and yelled when they broke a story. Everyone knew what everyone else was working on and shared in the joy of chasing a story. By comparison, today’s newsrooms are sober and vacant. They remind me of a morgue.
Let’s take a moment to salute the people who go to their jobs and really work for a living. Even those who love working from home know it wouldn’t be as much fun if they couldn’t get a pizza delivered by someone who can’t.
(Pulitzer Prize-winner Jeffery Gerritt is the editorial page editor for the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, jgerritt@post-gazette.com.)