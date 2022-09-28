ALBANY (TNS) — Walk into any supermarket and you'll find a variety of breakfast cereals to match nearly any taste. Shop online and you can select, say, shoes to meet your idiosyncratic preferences.

This is what we've come to expect in this age of choice. Almost everywhere there are alternatives to the same-old boring whatever. Nearly everywhere, we have options to satisfy every niche, variety that feels infinite and empowering.

Tags

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social