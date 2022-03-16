ALBANY (TNS) — A lot of terrible ideas and proposals have come out of the Capitol over the years — too many to count, really. But a plan announced last week by Gov. Kathy Hochul might be one of the worst.
On March 10, Hochul announced that the state's first licenses for retail marijuana stores will go to applicants who have been convicted of marijuana-related possession and distribution, or have family members convicted of the same.
To put it another way: A person who has followed the law is ineligible for a license, at least initially, unless the person is fortunate enough to have a relative who broke the law. Those who followed the law, or at least weren't caught, will have to wait. It's like the world has been turned upside down.
Before we go further, let me stress that I believe the overly punitive criminalization of cannabis was one of our society's great mistakes, a grievous error that sent too many to prison for too long. That there was racial discrimination in how we policed and prosecuted the drug war made criminalization that much worse, and it is a fine thing that we are at last coming to our senses by making recreational marijuana legal.
In that the state's licensing policy is an attempt to make amends for errors of the past, we can perhaps give it credit for good intentions. Hochul and the state's Office of Cannibis Management want the benefits of marijuana legalization to accrue to neighborhoods that suffered the most under its criminalization.
But poor minority neighborhoods didn't suffer under criminalization only because police arrested so many residents for possession and for dealing. They suffered because drug dealers were often part of larger criminal enterprises that violently protected market share. They suffered because homes and entire blocks were turned over to the drug trade and the terrible things that came with it.
And now the state wants to reward some of the dealers?
"New York state is making history, launching a first-of-its-kind approach to the cannabis industry that takes a major step forward in righting the wrongs of the past," Hochul said as she announced a program.
Well, it's true New York is making history, given that no other state with legal marijuana has attempted anything so dumb. But that's hardly an accomplishment.
"I'm left speechless," Albany County District Attorney David Soares said of the conviction preference, calling it "nothing short of insanity."
Soares was elected in 2004 as an opponent of the state's harsh drug laws, and he has advocated more recently for efforts to repair the damage, including the expungement of lower-level marijuana convictions. But speaking Friday on Albany's WAMC radio, Soares noted that guns and violence accompanied the operation of what he called "weed houses."
"To reward people who have been at the forefront of those offenses is just, to me, breathtaking," the Democrat said. "You're just rewarding people who were perpetrating crimes in those communities." (OK, so Soares wasn't, it turns out, left speechless.)
Soares, a critic of some recent bail reforms, also contended that the licensing policy was evidence of a destructive shift in how state lawmakers view criminal justice, with a rising leniency provoking a rise in crime. I won't go that far, but it does seem that the license preference represents a shift in sympathy toward the people convicted of crimes and away from those impacted by them.
At best, the preference feels like a naive gimmick. It may also suggest a worrying disrespect for the rule of law.
It would be one thing if the state was deciding to ignore possession convictions for candidates who met all the other license qualifications. But to reward applicants with convictions — at the expense of those without them — is an entirely different thing.
Keep in mind that the state and its taxpayers have a lot on the line as marijuana shops open. The stores will be in neighborhoods across the state, and so we all have an interest in ensuring that they succeed.
We will also be paying for them, most likely, given that Hochul's budget proposes $200 million in taxpayer support for marijuana businesses, including money to be spent finding, leasing and renovating storefronts for retailers. (The budget hasn't been approved by lawmakers.)
Why marijuana stores are worthy of support that other retailers don't receive is a question worth asking, but that one will have to wait. So many bad ideas out of the Capitol, so little time.
(Chris Churchill is a columnist for the Times Union.)
