(Editor’s Note: Robert J. Hillman of Wellsville is a student at Alfred University. His history professor, Gary B. Ostrower, suggested he condense his essay about the sinking of the U.S.S. Bismark Sea, a small World War II aircraft carrier, during the Battle of Iwo Jima in February 1945, and submit it to the Times Herald. Hillman’s grandfather served on the carrier and survived the battle.)
Six hundred miles off the coast of Japan lies the wreck of the U.S.S Bismarck Sea, a Casablanca-class (30-plane) escort aircraft carrier.
The Bismarck Sea was the last U.S. carrier sunk in battle during World War II. In February 1945 during the battle of Iwo Jima the Bismarck Sea was sunk by Japanese kamikaze, and slipped below the waves, less than two hours after the initial attack. More than 300 of her crew died in the battle.
Survivors of the attack included my grandfather and lifelong Southern Tier resident, Robert F. Hillman.
On Feb. 21, 1945, the Bismarck Sea began its final mission. Its primary objectives were to protect the other 600 ships in the battle and assist the amphibious landing at Iwo. She carried these orders out without incident until another carrier, the U.S.S. Saratoga, came under attack. The captain of the Bismarck Sea, John Lockwood Pratt, immediately scrambled eight Hellcat fighters to defend the Saratoga.
By 6:15 p.m., the Bismarck Sea had recovered all her aircraft and pilots. She also accepted an additional three planes from the Saratoga, which had taken considerable damage. To accommodate these additional fighters, three of the Bismarck Sea’s planes were brought below deck into the hangar before being defueled.
Within 10 minutes the sun had set on Iwo Jima, and a group of eight Japanese fighters approached the Bismarck Sea and her naval group. While heavy fire from the carrier split the approaching planes into groups, three kamikazes continued toward the carrier with one striking the starboard side.
The kamikazes were loaded with explosives. A violent blast caused the ship’s elevator shaft to collapse, destroying the main water lines. Firefighting became impossible. The attack knocked four torpedoes out of their storage racks, causing them to roll freely below deck.
The ship’s elevator shaft filled with flames and smoke. It glowed in the night sky, drawing the attention of another kamikaze, which plummeted into the open elevator shaft, killing approximately 125 sailors who had been trying to put out the fires raging below deck.
Worse was that the explosion caused the upper floors to collapse, dumping 20mm and 40mm rounds into the flames. The shells ignited, ricocheting throughout the ship, inflicting further casualties. Adding to the chaos were the flames that had engulfed the newly fueled planes in the hangar.
According to his mission debriefing from the Naval History Archives, Capt. Pratt gave the order to abandon ship at 7 p.m. Moments later the four loose torpedoes detonated, ending any chance of recovery. These latest explosions separated the flight deck from the ship. By 9 p.m., just two hours after coming under attack, the Bismarck Sea settled to the bottom of the sea.
Many sailors were forced to jump into the ocean. The waters in February were frigid, and rough. Remaining afloat was incredibly difficult. Japanese fighter planes targeted survivors, inflicting further casualties.
Those who survived that long cold night would witness the American Flag raised over Mount Suribachi on the morning of Feb. 23. This historic moment was captured by Pulitzer Prize-winning photographer Joe Rosenthal in the war’s most famous photograph.
Among the survivors of the Bismarck Sea was my grandfather, who served as a tail-gunner on an Avenger torpedo bomber. Hillman remained afloat in the winter waters alongside his shipmates for more than three hours before being rescued and brought to the beach on Iwo Jima.
He was a decorated sailor and pilot, having earned the Distinguished Flying Cross and Combat Air Crewman Wings. After the war, Hillman taught for the Steuben-Allegany BOCES for 24 years, and was a long-standing member of the Hornell town planning board until his retirement in 1998.
The crew of the Bismarck Sea was exceptionally disciplined and skilled. Of the 41 pilots on board during the battle, 39 received the Distinguished Flying Cross. Three hundred and eighteen sailors, along with the ships bull terrier mascot McGee, lost their lives in the carrier’s final hours.
They shall not be forgotten.