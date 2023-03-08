ALBANY (TNS) — A top concern of most Albany lawmakers is job security. They don't want to make it easy for voters to choose somebody else.
That helps to explain why New York for decades had some of the most restrictive voting laws in the nation. And it explains why Democrats in the Legislature are suddenly rethinking the public financing system that's scheduled to be in place for next year's elections.
You see, it wasn't supposed to happen like this.
Lawmakers expected they'd be protected in 2024 by the wildly gerrymandered districts they giddily passed. Those fundamentally undemocratic districts, drawn to protect incumbents, were a power grab designed to make the Legislature and the state's congressional delegation as blue as possible.
The lines were so egregious, in fact, that courts ruled them unconstitutional. Uh-oh.
New, fairer maps for state Senate and U.S. House districts were used ahead of last year's elections, but new Assembly districts will be inaugurated for next year's elections, presumably, leading to fear over a public financing system that should strip power from deep-pocketed donors and make it easier for potential challengers to compete.
Incumbents could find themselves in unfamiliar districts with unfamiliar voters — and also have primary or general election opponents with the ability to compete financially! That's terrifying for lawmakers who might actually have to ... shudder ... spend time with voters while defending their records.
That's too much, you know, democracy.
And so we're starting to hear talk about how it might just be better to shelve this whole public financing thing for a while. Gov. Kathy Hochul has included $29 million to launch the program in her proposed budget.
"There are obviously conversations that are being had," State Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins confirmed last week, as reported by the Times Union's Joshua Solomon. "Certainly the Assembly is going through redistricting. It's a part of the things that people are talking about."
You'll notice that Stewart-Cousins was being rather circumspect. What she could have said is, "MEMBERS ARE TOTALLY FREAKING OUT!! THEY'RE SCARED TO DEATH!!"
Yes, this is really about fear — fear over what happens when the way things have always been done is no longer the way things are done.
"It's about the fear that democracy might break out in New York in a real way," said John Kaehny, executive director of the group Reinvent Albany, which advocates for transparency and accountability in state government. "What could be worse for an incumbent than a real election? I mean, my God."
The voluntary system is supposed to reduce the power of big donors — a good thing, of course — by encouraging candidates to seek out smaller donors whose money would be matched with public funding. In Assembly and Senate elections, only donations from district residents would count, cutting down on outside influence.
As noted by Ian Vandewalker, an elections expert with the Brennan Center for Justice at New York University, there's no reason incumbents can't flourish under the new system. But it requires a new way of doing things, he said, adding that fear of the new is no justification for delaying a system to which lawmakers have already committed.
Many Democrats did so reluctantly, though. Republicans, it should be said, have always opposed the program and now seem pleased by Democrats' cold feet. Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay called public financing unworkable and said "it should never get off the ground."
But is the system as it exists working, with its implicit quid pro quo rewards for big donors? Is this really the best we can do? I doubt most New Yorkers think it is, and polls seem to show that public financing is popular.
Kaehny urged Stewart-Cousins, Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie and other Democrats to think about their legacy. Although New York's voting laws remain arguably more restrictive than those in Georgia and other red states the party likes to demonize, Democrats in recent years have moved to open up the system with changes to early voting and registration rules.
The public financing plan, Kaehny said, is the next logical reform.
It is, after all, a step that could make New York state government less corrupt and more responsive to ordinary voters — and by "ordinary," I mean the type of people who don't have $30,000 sitting around to give to campaigns. The new system could also make it easier for those ordinary people to run for office themselves.
Yes, a few incumbents could be shown the door. But that's how democracy is supposed to work.
