We learned recently that, once again, Novak Djokovic, the world's greatest tennis player, will be barred from competing in the U.S. because he isn't vaccinated against COVID-19.

This prolongs a vendetta that the COVID apparatchiks have pursued against one of the most high-profile vaccine skeptics in the international sports community. It also, sadly, means that the Biden administration is doubling down on the persecution of unvaccinated foreigners, even as Americans' rights to determine whether to receive COVID vaccines are increasingly and widely upheld.

