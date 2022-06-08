I've never knowingly committed a felony, but alas, I might be soon.
My crime? Criminal possession of a "firearm."
A bit of semantics here. New York uses the word “firearm” to describe weapons that need to be regulated as possibly dangerous. Pistols and sawed-off shotguns are “firearms," while hunting rifles and shotguns aren't.
So what is this evil weapon of mine that we need off the streets?
A muzzleloading rifle.
It’s similar to the ones my ancestors used to fight the French and Indian War and the Revolution, and I’ve been told repeatedly it's the only gun allowed by the Second Amendment. According to the feds it’s not even a gun, and I can legally sell it at a yard sale.
But when S9456 goes into effect in 30 days, it may be a class E felony to even have it in the house.
The new law redefines everything as an “firearm” that can (or could "readily" be made to) fire a projectile by an explosion unless it is exempted. Here's the issue: There's exemptions for muzzleloader pistols, but the definition of “rifle” requires a metallic cartridge. Sen. George Borrello's office described the law (he voted against it) as a "catch-all" and said it's plausible it bans muzzleloaders. The governor's office didn't get back to me.
As it stands now, if you like hunting or reenacting the Battle of Puebla (Cinco de Mayo), you may be a felon next month.
DON'T WORRY, hunters, you're not alone.
Another group are boaters. The signal flare guns that larger boats are federally required to carry may also be felonies. Good thing New York has no ocean or any particularly Great or Finger-like lakes...
Also at risk are construction workers using Ramset nail guns — but they've been felons for decades thanks to the late "gravity knife" ban that was so vague it covered box cutters (I sense a pattern).
That brings me to enforcement — in 15 years as a journalist, I never saw the "gravity knife" charge in person. But it was used thousands of times in NYC, and most often used against Black and Latino men. I expect similar enforcement patterns for muzzleloaders.
Still, who wants a felony for a 200-year-old design that fires twice a minute — compared to over 60 aimed shots a minute from an AR?
Here's some examples of Albany going off half-cocked (a muzzleloader pun) this week:
- The “body armor” ban signed Monday doesn't cover the hard body armor used by the Tops shooter, nor does it stop New Yorkers from buying anything if we drive to Pennsylvania (the only crime is at the gas pump).
- The semi-auto rifle registration scheme ignores millions of existing guns — for now. And nobody — including the sponsor — knows how (if?) it will function. Will it use existing pistol permits or a new system? What are the requirements? Will it take two years to get a permit like pistols in some counties? And why does it include the .22-calber rimfire rifles best known for slaughtering tin cans and squirrels? It also doesn’t take effect for 90 days, so expect a huge run on rifles and even more in private hands (the exact opposite of what the sponsor wanted).
The argument for the permit is that it is a way to put an age limit on AR-15-style rifle sales without California's legal troubles — that state's age limit was ruled unconstitutional on appeal last month. We’ll see how this all pans out.
NONE OF THIS was on purpose, mind you. But this is what happens when you rush.
Protip from a writer: If you don't know about a topic, learn. Even resort to that most “unmanly” action of asking for help. Give me a call so we can avoid a rewrite banning airplanes, Q-tips and coffeemakers ("something something 'Bunn and Keurig', something 'my cold dead hands'").
The counter we hear to the “learn about what you’re trying to legislate” argument is "quit trying to bog us down in semantics." A great example is when someone proposing a gun law says "clip" instead of "magazine," which leads to those against it blasting them and it all cycles into a mouth-foaming frenzy that accomplishes nothing (FYI: clips feed magazines, magazines feed guns).
But when writing a law, words have meaning, and you should really ask somebody to see if there's unintended consequences — like a law to ban guns skirting the NY SAFE Act accidentally making deer hunters and construction workers felons.
I UNDERSTAND THE desire to “lead," as the governor put it, to pressure Congress — for the first time in three decades — to fix what only it can fix. For example, New York can't do much against interstate gun trafficking (a major source of arms in Buffalo and New York).
I'm not some blind fanatic. Here are some facts from the CDC: More people were murdered in 2021 than any other year since 1996, 79% were shot. Guns are the leading cause of death for those under 20 (for just children, cars are still No. 1).
Olean hasn't been immune. Last week police said someone pulled a presumably illegal handgun in broad daylight and took potshots at another guy about three blocks from where I’m writing this. In March 2021 a man was gunned down in the street about five blocks away from that.
And even closer to home, I won't forget the scared and resigned look in my wife’s eyes when I showed her how to use a military-grade Israeli bandage to stop a gunshot victim from bleeding out — because she might need it at work.
She teaches first grade.
Should an 18-year-old be allowed to buy a gun? I'll get flak, but I'm hard pressed to find a reason to say yes. I mean, we don't even trust them to buy pot brownies or play blackjack. Other laws signed Monday to punish threats against schools and bolstering red flag laws are, I think, very good ideas that can have a positive impact.
But after rushing last week, I want to say "Thank you for trying, Albany — but please try again."
(Bob Clark is city editor of the Olean Times Herald. His email is bclark@oleantimesherald.com.)