Something strange is happening. I’m wondering if I’m the only one. I feel like I’m combatting “fog brain.” It’s more than what I should expect for my age. In fact, I’m considering taking a memory-enhancing supplement just to see if I can snap out of it.
I don’t have trouble remembering things that happened in my life, which is a good thing for someone who focuses on nostalgia and such. No. Some memories remain intact. It feels more like it’s coming from what we’ve been through the past two years where a lot of events (and lack of external activities) just start to run together when I try to reflect.
I’m in the process of resurrecting an interview with a Christian recording artist who will be coming to Olean First Baptist (my church) on May 6. We hope. The interview was conducted with Fernando Ortega by phone some time ago. It was completed, written up and submitted then had to be pulled at the last minute when everything went on lockdown.
The trouble I’m having is remembering things like, when exactly was that? I had to relocate files to see how much of the interview is still relevant and consider what I need to refresh, such as how the artist kept busy during the pandemic. How long has it actually been that we’ve been dealing with these things? Sometimes it feels like an eternity, but when I try to pinpoint time in my memory, it all runs together.
Most of us can identify 2020 as the time our world so changed as things shut down. There was a brief period when we all thought things would be fine, but when the coronavirus and its subsequent variants dragged on into 2021, along with everything we’ve tried to keep up with — the masks, the science, the vaccines and boosters, etc. — our sense of time slipped into a kind of fog. At least for me.
I don’t feel as sharp as I once did and wonder if it has something to do with that “wait and see” attitude and trying to accept life at a more leisurely pace since we were basically sidelined so long. In some respects, when we were staying home we didn’t have to be on our best game as much as we normally would have. Life was more casual but with an element of fear flowing as an undercurrent.
Many began working from where they live and did a wonderful job of it. They’ve learned to manage time in new ways, striving to be productive despite not having the structure of a traditional work atmosphere. The experience has changed how work gets done in many instances. But I wonder about the impact of working in isolation, just as I do having to live in isolation from a social perspective, especially lonely seniors.
Can it be good for us not to personally interact with other people on a regular basis? Can we lose our social skills and revert into, well, fog brain? I worry for our children. How long will it take them to recover from all the times they had to miss school and milestones as they knew it and adapt to remote learning? What changes have come from being trapped behind masks, not seeing facial expressions, especially smiles? Will they be able to recover? Studies and experts say this has not been good for every child, even in a tech age where they will be doing more and more online.
In all fairness, our wild weather also contributes to my personal fog brain. As we’ve gone from spring-like days to deep freezes within 24 hours, things just feel out of whack. On days when the snow is heavy, I let my fog brain take over, though, and find myself doing a couple of comforting things. I start a crockpot of chicken and carrots or beef short ribs, two favorite meals, and let the aromas soothe me through a day I might otherwise feel “stuck.”
Others have shared the notion that during the lockdowns when we had all this time to “get things done,” no one felt like getting anything done. Fellow writers have expressed the same. You’d think we’d have rejoiced at all that free time to finish our books and just write, but many of us didn’t. Others feel similarly about things they might have been able to accomplish if they hadn’t been in a funk over what was happening.
It’s like we’ve been trapped in bizarro land, waiting for a return to normal. Only normal has drastically changed. I think it’s something like those snow days. Fog brain kicks in and we just wait it out, accomplishing little.
The good news from a radio broadcast this morning is we’re now in “meteorological spring.” It doesn’t mean we won’t have more winter weather to get through, but hearing that gave me a promise of sunny days on the horizon. Maybe the warm rays will cut through the fog brain!
