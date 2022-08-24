Bui Van Phu was arrested, charged with misdemeanor assault by the Bronx DA and then released by a judge — before the blowback triggered Gov. Hochul to jump into the fray and demand state parole officials arrest him for violating the terms of his lifetime parole. The system failed in two big ways before political whiplash forced it to work.

Van Phu’s brutal crime was caught on a security camera for all to see: Unprovoked, he walloped Jose Cortes from behind, landing the 52-year-old man in a coma. Cortes had just had dinner with relatives at a restaurant near the Grand Concourse.

