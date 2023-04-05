I have watched with dismay as lawmakers, local jurisdictions, and my fellow citizens have jumped on the emotional bandwagon of vilifying Eddie Kindt, who admittedly did a most heinous thing when he was 15 years old.
I was Eddie’s lawyer then, and I continue to be a criminal defense attorney, as I have been since 1980. As we all know, the legislature makes the laws, judges impose sentences consistent with those laws, and the parole board follows strict administrative regulations in its decision-making.
Eddie Kindt was a juvenile when he did what he admitted to. He has spent 24 years in prison because of his actions that Mother’s Day. The crime was heinous, and Penny Brown's family and the community at large will never stop feeling the pain. But we are in a society that is supposed to live by lofty principles. One of those principles is individualized sentencing, which considers not just the horror of the crime, but also the specific traits of the person who committed the crime, including his age, his family history, his criminal history, his trauma history, his remorse, and many other factors.
Juveniles are not sentenced the same as adults, and there are many reasons for that. The current extraordinarily conservative Supreme Court continues to recognize the distinction between juveniles who commit murder and adults who commit the same unspeakable crime. As recently as 2021, it upheld this distinction, which had been explored and explained in many earlier cases.
The Supreme Court has stated that it is well established that children are constitutionally different from adults for sentencing purposes. Their lack of maturity and underdeveloped sense of responsibility lend to recklessness, impulsivity, and needless risk-taking. They are all more vulnerable to negative influences and outside pressures, included from their family and peers; they have limited control over their own environment and lack the ability to extricate themselves from horrific, crime-producing settings.
And, because a child’s character is not as well-formed as an adult’s, his traits are less fixed and his actions are less likely to be evidence of irretrievable depravity. The distinctive attributes of youth diminish the penological justification for imposing the harshest sentences on juvenile offenders, even when they commit terrible crimes.
The above paragraph is all language quoted directly from Miller v. Alabama, 132 S.Ct. 2455, and all of those underlying principles were reaffirmed in Jones v. Mississippi, 141 S.Ct. 1307, which was written by Justice Brett Kavanaugh, a President Trump appointee.
The outrage that is being expressed over Eddie’s release from incarceration is beneath the dignity of the civilized citizens of Western New York.
(Fern S. Adelstein is an Olean attorney.)