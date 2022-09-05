The death of the last leader of the Soviet Union, Mikhail Gorbachev, has understandably triggered an avalanche of tributes to the man who oversaw the dénouement of the Communist Bloc — and America and the West's victory (by default) in the Cold War.

What so many of these commentators forget is that both outcomes were entirely accidental, from Gorbachev's perspective, and by no means are his leadership and legacy praised as fulsomely in his native land as they are in the West. For us, Gorbachev's failures amount to his most signal virtues  but, since the Cold War was a zero-sum contest, that is only to be expected.

