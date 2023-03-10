Thanks to the presence of George Santos (or Anthony Devolder or any other alias the con man may be using) being a freshman member of Congress from New York this year has been sullied.

So we sympathize with the legitimate New York frosh and their frustration with the faker in their ranks. For the unaware, the very real representative from Nassau and Queens is a fake college grad, a fake Wall Street banker, a fake Jew, a fake 9/11 family member and a long list of other fakes, due to him being an actual liar extraordinaire.

