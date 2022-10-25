American children suffered mightily during more than two years of schooling uprooted by COVID, necessitating a sustained all-hands push to reverse the pernicious decline. That’s the only sane conclusion from the just-released report by the National Assessment of Educational Progress, long considered the gold standard of measuring student achievement.

Fourth-grade math scores fell by five percentage points and eighth-grade math by eight — the largest drops on record, bringing those scores back to levels not seen since 2003 and 2000 respectively. In reading, kids backslid by three points in both fourth and eighth grade, returning to levels last seen in 1992.

