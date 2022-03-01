HERKIMER (TNS) — Benedict DiPiazza is up for parole. Again.
DiPiazza is 77 years old and, though he was released briefly in 1999, has been in prison for nearly six decades. In this more forgiving time, when more of us are willing to concede the mistakes of mass incarceration, DiPiazza’s age might lead some to conclude that releasing him is the right and kind thing to do.
That’s what worries the family of his victim, Noreen Jones.
”We just have a strong feeling that they’re getting ready to let him out,” said Simone Jones, who on Friday came to the Herkimer County Courthouse to tell the New York State Board of Parole that DiPiazza must not be released. “We’re nervous.”
It was 1964 when DiPiazza committed his shocking, horrific crime. Apparently obsessed with Jones, a 17-year-old whom he had stalked and harassed for several years, DiPiazza followed the girl into a police station in Frankfort, then shot her six times with a Beretta automatic pistol as she ran screaming from the building.
Several of Jones’ family members, including children, were with her when she was killed. Allen Irons, a cousin, arrived on the scene just minutes later to find his mother covered in blood and Noreen motionless on the ground.
”We wish we could have saved her,” Irons told me. “We wish we could have done more.”
Noreen had just graduated from high school in Ilion, about 80 miles west of Albany. She was about to enter Mary Regina College in Syracuse and planned to become a teacher. Her funeral was attended by 1,500 mourners.
”She was just a sweet, innocent girl who didn’t have a mean bone in her body,” Brian Jones, one of Noreen’s older brothers, told me several years ago. “We loved her to death.”
DiPiazza, a judge’s son who was on probation at the time of the killing, was given a life sentence but became eligible for parole in 1984. That began a painful ritual for Noreen’s family: Every two years or so, members would tell the parole board why he shouldn’t be released.
Brian and George Jones, another brother, told the board that DiPiazza had never apologized to the family or shown any remorse. He had written threatening letters to the family, they said. And most of all, the taking of Noreen’s life deserved as long a prison sentence as possible.
In 1999, the board stopped listening, releasing DiPiazza to live in Albany. The decision stunned Noreen’s family.
Soon after, though, DiPiazza was arrested for shoplifting in Crossgates Mall, and investigators subsequently discovered that he had purchased a bow and arrow, a second parole violation. He was returned to prison.
And so Brian and George resumed their biannual visits to the parole board, describing, again and again and again, the devastating effect of the killing on their mother and the terrible hole DiPiazza’s violence had left in their lives.
”Every 24 months they had to relive it,” said Simone Jones, who is George’s daughter. “I don’t think it ever got any easier.”
George is living now in an assisted living facility, and Brian died 16 months ago. So Simone has taken up the responsibility of representing her family to the parole board, telling members about the taking of an aunt she never got to meet.
”I’m trying to carry on for my dad and uncle,” Simone said. “I know how important this was to them.”
But as I said, Simone and other family are more worried than ever that DiPiazza will be given another shot at freedom. The tide, they feel, has changed.
They’re not wrong. New York is increasingly viewing long prison sentences skeptically and has reduced the size of its prison population. With reformers pushing for more change, the Legislature is considering at least two bills that would significantly alter whether the incarcerated are kept behind bars.
The Elder Parole Act would grant parole eligibility to prisoners older than 55 who have been in for at least 15 years. The Fair and Timely Parole Act, meanwhile, would change the parole paradigm, granting eligible inmates “a presumption of release unless the board determines by a preponderance of evidence that an inmate is unlikely to live without violating the law.”
In recent rallies at the Capitol and elsewhere, advocates for both bills have held signs saying things such as “Free Our Elders” and “Let Them Go!” They’ve chanted “Bring Our Elders Home Now!” — making it sound as though the incarcerated are themselves the victims, with no responsibility for their plight.
I believe in mercy, and I’m generally sympathetic to the notion that too many people have been imprisoned and for too long. But not every inmate should be released just because they’re old, and you can understand why Jones’ family and other victims would see such slogans as an affront or an insult.
Noreen Jones was robbed of the chance to be not just an elder but a wife and a mother and a teacher and more. On that horrible day in 1964, she never went home.
(Chris Churchill is a columnist for the Times Union of Albany.)