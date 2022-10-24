WASHINGTON (TNS) — With Election Day two weeks away, Republican prospects of taking control of the House of Representatives, already strong, appear to have solidified. Barring the unexpected, President Joe Biden's next two years will be shaped by challenges from a House led by some of his most zealous opponents.

That isn't unusual; every president for the last four decades has contended with divided government. Sometimes, that has arguably been a good thing — a constructive check on executive power.

