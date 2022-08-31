He was the rare leader of a great power with humility, with the wisdom to see his deeply troubled nation as it really was, not as boosters and pundits and propagandists wanted it to be seen. And so Mikhail Gorbachev oversaw the dissolution of the Soviet Union, ending the Cold War and a corrosive nuclear arms race. Dead at the age of 91, he will be remembered as a hero of history.

That heroism is underscored at a time when Vladimir Putin, who calls the collapse of the USSR a “great tragedy,” rages in a doomed attempt to put some of an empire’s pieces back together. Gorbachev led through quiet strategic strength. Putin pretends to lead through brutal, misdirected muscularity.

