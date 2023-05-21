Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer’s heart is in the right place: he wants to lower health care and prescription drug costs for New Yorkers and for Americans, and he’s calling on his fellow senators, like our own Kirsten Gillibrand, to pass a major health care reform bill this year.
We could certainly use one. The question is: what kind of reforms do we need?
Unfortunately, all too often regulators and Congresspeople fall for the “solutions” proposed by lobbyists and favored by major campaign contributors. And, all too often, these “solutions” backfire, increasing federal spending, health insurance rates, and out-of-pocket costs for ordinary citizens.
With the so-called PBM Transparency Act, it sure looks like Schumer and friends are in danger of falling into this same old trap, even if they don’t realize it. On the advice of players in the marketplace that have every interest in raising drug prices, they’re proposing to crack down on a pillar of the health care industry — PBMs, or “pharmacy benefit managers” — that are already doing exactly what they’re designed to do: exert downward pressure on drug prices and save Americans billions of dollars every year. Obviously, the lobbyists are having none of that!
Everyone agrees on the scale of the problem. Here in New York we pay more for health care than the residents of any other state (about $14,000 per year in 2020), just like we pay more in taxes, and invest more in our public schools. Seldom, however, do we get a return on these “investments” that justifies their vast expense.
New Yorkers, like Americans across this country, pay vastly more for the same prescription drugs than do patients worldwide. The truth, however, is that this problem could be worse. It will be worse, if we keep listening to the same lobbyists and special interests who got us into this mess in the first place. It will also be worse if we crack the whip against PBMs, which negotiate with pharmaceutical wholesalers to lower drug prices. PBMs reduce Medicare’s outlays for prescriptions by 20%, and, by one measure, they save each and every American about $1,000 per year. Few little-known companies can make that claim.
No wonder, therefore, that the three corporations that dominate the drug wholesaling business — McKesson, Cardinal, and AmeriSourceBergen — would like to put these pesky PBMs in their place. And no wonder that the pharmaceutical and “health products” industry as a whole, which just reaped a record windfall from the COVID pandemic, is spending record amounts, $374 million in 2022 alone, on lobbying, with the goal of further padding their profits. That makes drug companies the top sponsors of political lobbying efforts, and by a country mile, too.
What’s more, the benevolence of corporations like McKesson, Cardinal and AmeriSourceBergen cannot simply be assumed. McKesson recently agreed to a $141 million settlement with its own shareholders over concealing the benefits it reaped from an illegal price-fixing scheme. In March, a unit of McKesson announced 800 layoffs, despite the company’s robust sales and profitability.
Cardinal Health recently inked a $557 million deal to sell part of its Chinese operations to government-owned “Shanghai Pharma” — demonstrating an impressive capacity to monetize drug use under both capitalist and Marxist-Leninist conditions.
AmeriSourceBergen is the biggest of the three companies. It recently agreed to pay $6 billion to settle a case brought by the Department of Justice involving the careless distribution of opioids (a similar settlement was agreed with New York state in 2021), but it faces additional legal challenges on the opioid front. It also recently laid off 450 people, despite enjoying almost $1.7 billion in net income in 2022. Either to shore up its tarnished reputation, or to remove the sting of its association with a place as provincial as “America” (the company aims to boost its global reach), AmeriSourceBergen will soon rename itself “Cencora”.
If, therefore, senators like Schumer and Gillibrand want only to scratch the backs of corporate megadonors and insider lobbyists, then by all means they should pass the “PBM Transparency Act” expeditiously. If, on the other hand, they want to improve our health care system and lower costs, they should tap the brakes. Punishing the few forces at work in American health care that exist only to control costs is not the answer.
(Dr. Nicholas L. Waddy is an associate professor of history at SUNY Alfred and blogs at: www.waddyisright.com.)