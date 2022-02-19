In honor of Black History Month, I thought that it might be useful to share some of what I learned as a white child growing up in Alabama before and during the Civil Rights Movement.
I am old enough to remember separate bathrooms, water fountains and entrances for Black and White Americans, though I was too young to understand why they were there. I remember my mother warning me against using the “wrong” ones because they were “dirty.” I remember similar warnings being applied to items that Black people had touched.
I remember how Black people would lower their heads when passing White people on the street and how they would speak and act with deference to any White person who spoke to them. I remember White people — usually men — deriding and mocking Black people on a regular basis. I remember the N-word flowing readily from every White person’s lips, and I remember the steady stream of racist jokes that made it all seem so natural, so inevitable.
I remember wondering why Black people did all the “dirty” jobs like trash collection and janitorial work, and I remember hearing that they lived in “bad” parts of town where good White people never ventured. I knew nothing about how Black people thought or lived. They were out of sight and out of mind, segregated by both law and custom into their own neighborhoods, churches, schools and civic organizations, all of which were deemed inferior and potentially dangerous by White people.
I remember adults talking about how Martin Luther King and others were stirring up Black people to attack and bring down White people. I never heard a good word about any of them — they were “Commies,” troublemakers, hypocrites and adulterers who were out to destroy America. I had no personal experience with the KKK, but I heard many people commend their actions.
I remember hearing again and again that Black people were naturally inferior to White people. How individual White people felt about this was irrelevant; it was a fact of nature as much as the earth revolving around the sun. Whites could pity Black people and even act charitably toward them, but Blacks had to stay in their God-given place. This was best for everyone, as Blacks were incapable of doing more.
As a result of growing up in this world, I adopted a racist worldview. I did not harbor negative feelings toward Black people, whether individually or collectively — in fact, I never even knew a Black person except for the maid who came to our house twice a week because of my mother’s sickness. But I absorbed negative views of Black people from the people around me, and I never questioned those views.
This is what most non-Southerners fail to understand about White racism. It’s not a matter of “hating” Black people; White racism is an ideological and social system that defines who has power and who does not, whose voice matters and whose does not, who receives the benefits that society offers and who does not. It can flare up into virulent expressions of hatred when challenged, but for the most part it operates coolly in the background. As long as everyone plays by the rules, everything is well, at least for White people.
Thankfully, such brutal forms of racism were overthrown by the brave Black Americans who fostered the Civil Rights Movement. Their sufferings led eventually to the elimination of a host of laws that permitted or even required segregation and discrimination on the basis of skin color. But this does not mean that racism has disappeared. Statistics show that Black Americans continue to suffer negative social and psychological effects from generations of legalized oppression and abuse.
For example, the average net worth of Black households is one-tenth that of Whites. Their average income is 69% of White income, and their poverty rate is 2½ times that of Whites. Blacks are stopped by police 50% more often than Whites, searched more than twice as often, arrested five times more often and shot at more than double the rate. They suffer from stress-related health conditions at much higher rates than Whites and they die on average six years earlier than Whites.
In short, the average Black American experiences a significantly lower quality of life in virtually every area than the average White person. The success of small numbers of highly visible Black citizens does not negate this fact. If we reject the racist proposition that Black people are intellectually or morally inferior, the only possible explanation for this discrepancy is the persistent and pervasive effect of racism, whether it is enacted consciously or unconsciously.
I once heard a White evangelical pastor from Pennsylvania describe how he grew up thinking that he didn’t have a racist bone in his body until he moved to inner-city Philadelphia, where, as he said, “My Black brothers helped me to see how wrong I was.” He went on to assert that the influence of racism in American society is so subtle and pervasive that none of us can escape it; like alcoholics attending an AA meeting, we are either “practicing racists” or “recovering racists.”
Experience and self-examination have taught me the truth of his observations. Not only do I as a White person benefit in numerous ways from social systems that give people like me a leg up over Black Americans, but I find myself responding again and again to circumstances and news reports in ways that betray an unconscious belief that Black people are less capable and more prone to bad behavior than White people.
In short, I am a racist who benefits from living in a society that favors people who look like me. Even as I work to free myself and others from the power of racism, I remain at best a “recovering racist.” Our conversations about racism in America would be more productive if all White people could make similar admissions.
“Racists” aren’t just “a few bad apples over there.” As the comic strip character Pogo once said, “We have met the enemy, and he is us.”
The more White Americans acknowledge this fact, the better we will be able to work together to eliminate racism from our world.
(Chris Stanley of Allegany, N.Y., is a retired professor of theology.)