I was looking for a hair tie. That’s how it started, my five-minute journey “down the rabbit hole.”
I opened my purse and saw my tablet, and remembered I needed to check my email. When I turned on my tablet, the book I had been reading before work popped up.
Why is it I always have to leave right when it gets to the good part? Maybe I’ll just read a page or two to see how they make it through the current peril.
Then someone in the office sneezed, bringing me back to reality — I’m at work. Put down the book. What was I looking for, again?
Right, a hair tie. Try my desk drawer. Oohh, I have a fidget toy, one of those pop thingies. Fun! The scanner goes off. Shoot — right, I’m at work!
Slam the drawer shut as my hair tickles my arm again — where’s that hair tie? Oh, right, I never found one!
I pause, laugh at myself, grab a hair tie from my purse and turn back to my computer. Wait. Where did five minutes go? And what was I doing before that?
We all have those kinds of moments. Some call them senior moments, or being forgetful, but in my case, it’s something else — brain fog. It’s not a medical condition, it’s a term for symptoms that affect one’s ability to think. When it happens, it’s sort of a feeling of confusion or disorganization, finding it harder to focus or put thoughts into words.
There’s lots of things that can cause it, like fatigue, certain medications or medical conditions.
In my case, it’s a condition called mast cell activation syndrome, which basically means I’m allergic to life. Anything and everything I come into contact with might cause an allergic reaction because of this condition — sunlight, cold, heat, metal, concrete, smells, sounds — literally anything. I’ve shared this before, and let me explain why I’m bringing it up again.
On July 26, 1990, the Americans with Disabilities Act was signed into law. It’s civil rights for people with disabilities. It means people like me — and so many others who have it so much worse than I do — have the right to hold down jobs, to have fair housing, to have accessible spaces for doing both.
More from this section
It’s tough to advocate for oneself. It’s tough to stand up and say there’s something physically or mentally “wrong” with oneself, and to ask for accommodations.
From my own experience, I can tell you it’s hard to change one’s life around because all of a sudden, my body won’t cooperate. Sitting on a porch swing in the sun, wading in a creek, sitting around a campfire at night — I can’t do any of those things anymore.
But you know what? I can find ways to celebrate the life I have. So many people have it worse.
According to the United Nations, around 10% of the world’s population live with a disability, making it the world’s largest minority. The World Bank estimates that 20% of the world’s poorest people have some kind of disability.
Women with disabilities are recognized to be multiply disadvantaged, experiencing exclusion because of their gender and disability.
Research indicates that violence against children with disabilities occurs at annual rates at least 1.7 times greater than for their peers without disabilities.
Disabilityfunders.org reported that between 1990 and 2000, the number of Americans with disabilities increased 25 percent. More than 20 million families in the U.S. have at least one member with a disability.
The unemployment rate of people with disabilities is ten times greater than the national unemployment rate, yet many of those people have skills needed in the job market.
There are 133 million people in the U.S. living with a chronic health condition, 75% of whom are under the age of 65.
After all, disability is the only minority group that anyone can join at any time in their life.
(Marcie Schellhammer is the Era’s assistant managing editor. She can be reached at marcie@bradfordera.com.)