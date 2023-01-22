ALBANY (TNS) — The first step toward fixing a problem involves acknowledging it and talking about it openly. So we should be glad that Gov. Kathy Hochul is willing to highlight New York's population outflow.

Unlike the previous governor, Hochul isn't ignoring the decline or blaming it on the weather. In her recent State of the State address, the governor identified the drop as a problem government needs to address, an alarm we can't ignore.

