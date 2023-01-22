ALBANY (TNS) — The first step toward fixing a problem involves acknowledging it and talking about it openly. So we should be glad that Gov. Kathy Hochul is willing to highlight New York's population outflow.
Unlike the previous governor, Hochul isn't ignoring the decline or blaming it on the weather. In her recent State of the State address, the governor identified the drop as a problem government needs to address, an alarm we can't ignore.
She's right. Newly released census estimates say New York for the second year in a row has led the nation in population losses — both in total number and as a percentage of the existing population. Largely due to departures for other states, New York registered a total population drop of about 524,000 residents over just two years. That's a staggering number.
Of course, population declines are hardly a new phenomenon for much of Upstate New York, where decreases are a decades-long story. What seems new in recent years, from what the census has said, is that the population in downstate areas significantly fell while some Upstate areas registered surprising (albeit slight) gains.
The trend can be blamed somewhat on the pandemic and working-from-home trends, along with decreasing numbers of newcomers from other countries. Hochul is pointing to another culprit: Astronomical housing costs.
The argument is counterintuitive, perhaps, since a falling population should open up housing. Still, there's no denying that the downstate housing market is bonkers expensive.
And so, the governor is proposing to target the bewildering tangle of zoning regulations that make it exceedingly difficult to build housing. Hochul is betting that doing so will unleash developers to build her goal of 800,000 homes over the next decade and hoping that an increase in supply will reduce demand and therefore costs.
Economics 101, in other words.
"When there's not sufficient housing for people at all income levels, they struggle. If things get bad enough, they leave in search of opportunity elsewhere," the governor said in her State of the State address, later adding that "people want to live here but local decisions to limit growth mean they cannot."
The governor may deserve credit for courage here, because she seems ready to dance on a political third rail. After all, that tangle of zoning regulations exists in no small part because it is popular with affluent homeowners (otherwise known as frequent voters) who see increasing population density as a threat to property values. Any state attempt to override local zoning will be fiercely resisted.
Check out last year's battle over "accessory dwelling units," otherwise known as granny flats that could be built in garages or attics. Stiff opposition from suburban lawmakers, including Democrats, killed the proposal derided as the end of single-family zoning and suburbia as we know it.
Hochul is right, though, that much more housing is needed downstate — particularly in the so-called "missing middle" of the market —and the same is true of expensive Upstate locales such as Saratoga Springs. But that isn't the case in much of the rest of New York, where housing costs aren't to blame for outflows that led 39 counties to lose population from 2010 to 2020.
In fact, some Upstate metro areas, Rochester and Buffalo included, already rank among the most affordable housing markets in the country.
The problem in swaths of Upstate is a lagging economy caused, in part, by an incredibly cumbersome tax and regulatory environment that stifles investment. And as noted by Justin Wilcox of Upstate United, a nonpartisan group focused on improving the region's economy, Hochul isn't offering fixes to those problems.
The governor's "deeply disappointing" proposals, Wilcox said, "don't meet the magnitude of New York's population decline." He's right.
But let me address the argument I hear when I write about population decline, the one claiming the efflux is actually for the greater good. It's a point of view positing that growth isn't sustainable and that fewer people means less traffic, reduced carbon emissions and, as letter writer James Close of Mechanicville put it "room to breathe without jostling shoulder to shoulder with the teeming masses."
I'm not unsympathetic to the argument and certainly wouldn't want to be included in the all-growth-is-good camp.
But we shouldn't forget that depopulation means wealthier New Yorkers (the ones with choices) are departing and leaving a poorer, increasingly needy population behind. It means fewer people to pay for existing infrastructure, adding to the tax burden of those who stay. It suggests, too, that the economy is not providing jobs that help give meaning and purpose to our lives.
The population outflow divides families and weakens communities. It means grandparents who live far from their children and grandchildren and old friends who lose touch. It may deepen social isolation, causing more depression and addiction. It can lead to vacant storefronts, boarded-up houses and towns that are just ... sad.
More than anything, the departure of large numbers of New Yorkers signifies failure. We shouldn't accept failure.
