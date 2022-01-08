The only legitimate reason to stage an official anniversary commemoration of the Jan. 6 Capitol riots would be to issue a call to unity and urge the nation to tone down their mistrust and bitterness and enter the 2022 election cycle in a less fevered state.
Instead, Biden chose a message that rang more of division and opportunism in his speech to the nation Thursday.
Liberal media commentators declared it Biden’s greatest and most important speech. Of course they did. They have been abetting Democrats in their efforts to convince the nation the riots were the beginning of an ongoing insurrection that endangers the republic.
In reality, Biden was not seeking to unite the country. He began with a lengthy recitation of the horrors of that day, scenes that have been replayed relentlessly over the past year.
His clear intent was to tag all Republicans as abettors to an attempted coup.
Then he pivoted to his partisan agenda.
”So, we have to be firm, resolute and unyielding in our defense of the right to vote and to have that vote counted,” he said, implying Republican efforts at common sense and necessary election reforms represent a threat the nation that only his proposal to federalize elections can fix.
His remarks were eclipsed in their impropriety by Vice President Kamala Harris, who absurdly equated the riot to Pearl Harbor and 9/11.
Biden ran for president as a healer, but he again missed an opportunity to reach out to those who oppose — seemingly at this point — everything he stands for. To be fair, there are limits to what the application of any balm of reconciliation can accomplish when deceit and obstinance courses through the veins of much of the body politic, poisoning the very legitimacy of a government chosen through a free and fair election.
The former president, Donald Trump, of course did the nation no favors himself by continuing to refuse to disavow the ugly episode from a year ago and predictably piping in after Biden’s speech{span}: “Biden, who is destroying our Nation with insane policies...used my name today to try to further divide America.”
Actually, Biden never uttered Trump’s name. But in his speech, as well as Harris’, the message was clear.
They may have affirmed the belief of Democrats in the wickedness of all Republicans, but they didn’t leave the nation as a whole feeling better.
And they didn’t even try to bring us together. Not even close.
