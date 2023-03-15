What's one good clue that President Joe Biden really intends to run for reelection in 2024? He is trying to distance himself from the Democratic Party's soft approach to crime.

The president, who in 2020 distanced himself from Democrats who advocated defunding the police, stunned many in his party recently when he announced his opposition to a lenient local law in the District of Columbia that would reduce sentences for carjackers and other criminals who use guns in the commission of their crimes.

