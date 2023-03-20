The Attorney General’s office waited. And waited. The bell tolled on the appeal deadline, and as the bell struck, Attorney General Letitia James filed the foul appeal.
What, exactly, is she appealing? The decision handed down by Cattaraugus County Supreme Court Judge Ronald Ploetz on July 8, 2022, in the case Borrello, et al. v. Hochul et al.
In this decision, Judge Ploetz overturned New York state Department of Health regulation 10 NYCRR 2.13. This regulation, placed on the books by unelected bureaucrats, relates to isolation and quarantine procedures. The regulation would have given authority to the state of New York to detain people — of any age and without due process — if that person is suspected of carrying a communicable disease.
This regulation would be treated as law, even though the State Legislature had not passed it. In fact, not only had the duly elected legislature failed to pass it, it rejected it. Legislation — known as Assembly bill A416 — has been introduced by Assembly member Nick Perry. Repeatedly, Perry introduced his bill. Repeatedly, the legislature ignored it until the 2022 session when the bill was more than ignored. It was rejected. It was removed. It was “enacting clause stricken.” This means that even Perry — the sole sponsor of the bill — withdrew his support.
Despite the rejection by the elected legislature, the unelected bureaucracy made law and called it 10 NYCRR 2.13. It is the stuff that goes on in the shadows of authoritarian governments.
Could it be we are living in the shadow of such a government?
When Judge Ploetz handed down a righteous ruling, liberty-minded citizens rejoiced in what was a victory for all people. But now, eight months later, as the bell of the deadline tolls, the full force of the state’s executive branch is being brought to bear in an effort to bring it back.
This is very troubling. It is troubling because 10 NYCRR 2.13 lacks due process. It is troubling because 10 NYCRR 2.13 is a law not made by lawmakers. It is troubling because it violates constitutional restraints on governmental power. It is troubling because, as Judge Ploetz wrote in his decision, “Involuntary detention is a severe deprivation of individual liberty, far more egregious than other health and safety measures. … Rule 2.13 merely gives lip service to constitutional due process.”
Why would the state appeal the good decision made by Judge Ploetz? Could it be that the government of New York is not so good?
If you are concerned about civil rights and due process, please contact Attorney General Letitia James’ office at (800) 771-7755 and the governor’s office at (518) 474-8390 and make your voice heard. Leave a message. Tell them to drop the appeal related of Judge Ploetz’s decision in the Borrello et al. v. Hochul et al. case.
(Brenda Hanson lives in Delevan.)