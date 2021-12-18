All the emotions and fears that have followed the deadly shooting at Oxford High School in Michigan are completely understandable. But copycat threats that have thrived in the last two weeks are unacceptable and cannot be allowed to interfere with children’s education.
That is happening, though, as schools in Michigan and elsewhere in the United States have closed in response to threats — mostly delivered via social media. School administrators, in conjunction with law enforcement, have to take any hint of violence seriously, but closing schools must be a last resort — especially for any length of time.
The focus should be on enhancing security and ensuring safety so students can feel confident in attending class. Whether that means more officers in buildings or stronger rules regarding backpacks and what students can bring into school, it’s worth it.
Some students in Oakland County, Michigan, have sought to go virtual ahead of their holiday break, and have started a change.org petition demanding greater security measures and protections from their schools. As of earlier this week, more than 16,000 students had signed it.
”These widespread threats have induced fear and taken an emotional toll on all students, making in-person learning essentially useless,” the petition states.
Again, all are empathetic to these concerns. Yet such continued interruptions to students’ daily lives and their education are also worrisome. After the pandemic and lockdowns disrupted two school years for many students across the nation, normalcy is an important goal.
Most of these threats are coming through social media and from fellow students. Law enforcement and prosecutors need to send a strong message that there is zero tolerance for these actions, and that those perpetrating the messages, regardless of age, will face swift punishment.
Earlier this month, Michigan’s superintendent Michael Rice said “an individual who threatens a school should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”
It’s not cool or funny to cancel class or instill fear among classmates and teachers.
More than two dozen have been charged with school threats or bringing weapons to school in Michigan. Young people have faced similar charges in other states.
This copycat phenomenon is maddening, but predictable. It happened following the 2018 Parkland, Florida, shooting. Law enforcement must be committed to investigating all threats, which in many cases can be charged as felonies and even domestic terrorism.
Consequences of those charges can follow young people throughout their lives, regardless of whether they thought they were only “making a joke.”
Parents must address this with their children, and help stem the wave of threats.
For their part, schools should respond with appropriate safety measures and a commitment to keeping
— Tribune News Service