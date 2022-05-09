Rhe state Court of Appeals invalidated the Democrat-drawn redistricting lines for the state Senate and U.S. Congress. New York’s highest court cited abundant procedural missteps and the fact that the lines approved by the Legislature and Gov. Kathy Hochul were “drawn with an unconstitutional partisan intent” — in a word, gerrymandered.
The decision created enormous headaches for the state Board of Elections, local election officials, scores of campaigns and New York’s aggrieved voters, who have spent the past few months wondering what districts they live in. Now they’ll have to wait even longer for answers, and then stay energized to show up for two primaries: in June for state Assembly and judicial races as well as statewide contests including governor, and then August for state Senate and Congress. Plan your vacations accordingly.
As we have stated, only a blockhead could have failed to see how this was going to turn out. The state’s so-called Independent Redistricting Commission, the product of sham reform a decade ago, was designed to deadlock and thus hand the task of redistricting off to the Legislature’s majority conferences. Both major parties deserve blame for that faulty blueprint, though state Democrats ended up being the ones who took advantage of current one-party rule to maximize their electoral edge. The moans of New York’s Republicans, meanwhile, fall strangely silent when similar or even worse gerrymandering is perpetrated in GOP-dominated states.
But enough with putting a pox on both houses. Can we please make sure this doesn’t happen again?
Because one should never put a crisis to waste, now’s the time for the Legislature and Gov. Hochul to construct a truly independent redistricting process — perhaps on the model used by California, which goes farther to keep elected officials out of the district-drawing game. It’s not as if our elected officials have to hunt around for better plans: Good-government groups and even a number of sitting lawmakers devised several prototypes years ago, only to see them discarded by former Gov. Andrew Cuomo, state Senate Republican leader Dean Skelos and Democratic Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver.
The same scandal-scarred trio cooked up the state Joint Commission on Public Ethics, which Hochul and the Legislature recently scrapped. A better plan on redistricting — one that ensures that the voters of 2032 and beyond won’t have to live through this kind of chaos — can be achieved through a constitutional change that could be put before voters as soon as November 2023.
Why wait any longer to do the right thing?
