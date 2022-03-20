ALBANY (TNS) — Andrew Cuomo was dishonest about nursing home deaths. An audit from state Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli makes that clear.
The former governor’s Health Department, the 58-page report notes, “was not transparent in its reporting of COVID-19 deaths at nursing homes,” later adding that instead of “providing accurate and reliable information during a public health emergency, the department instead conformed its presentation to the executive’s narrative.”
But we knew that already, right?
A prior report by Attorney General Tish James, along with extensive reporting by this newspaper and others, showed that Cuomo undercounted nursing home deaths to deflect criticism from a controversial state order that forced the facilities to accept COVID-19 patients. Politics trumped the truth.
It was shameful behavior — a disgrace that shouldn’t be forgotten in light of the sexual harassment scandal that led Cuomo to resign. I mean, what kind of person misleads the public on deaths among an extremely vulnerable group of New Yorkers?
The DiNapoli audit, released Tuesday, is a detailed reminder of the awful behavior and another rebuttal to Team Cuomo claims that the former governor was undone by political subterfuge. Read the report and the real reasons for Cuomo’s downfall become clear.
The audit, though, is more than just a reminder of an old scandal. It breaks ground in highlighting how New York was poorly prepared for the pandemic, especially in regard to nursing homes, and how badly the state responded when COVID-19 arrived. And it shows how Cuomo’s obsession with image management prevented good government.
Among other findings, the audit details poor Heath Department oversight of nursing home conditions and finds that lines of coordination with local health officials were often broken. It found that Cuomo interference interfered with important work. It also found that New York significantly trailed other states in developing strategies to keep the virus out of nursing homes.
The report also says this: “The department was plagued by a threatening environment of intimidation, closed ranks, and lack of commitment to openness — at the expense of the public’s trust.”
The audit doesn’t just highlight the Cuomo administration’s dishonesty, then. It shows that he just wasn’t very good at his job, especially at the time when New York most needed him to be.
Of course, the timing of this audit is lousy for the former governor, given that he only recently launched a return to public life. In fact, one of those new Cuomo TV ads attempts to portray the Democrat as an effective commander who “led this nation through the frightening COVID-19 crisis.”
The DiNapoli audit renders that already laughable claim ludicrous, which helps explain why a Cuomo spokesman was quick to attack the report as dishonest and motivated by politics. As always, you see, our former governor is the victim, the poor fellow.
Why is everyone so mean to him? The man only wants to spread kindness and love!
Please. Cuomo was the bully, not the victim. And while Team Cuomo can perhaps aim the “politically motivated” dart at James — she did, after all, announce her short-lived gubernatorial candidacy soon after his resignation — DiNapoli has hardly shown any burning ambition for higher office during his 15 years on the job.
“You know my reputation for being a killer political animal,” DiNapoli joked on Wednesday. “There are a lot of things you can lay at my doorstep, but using audits for political purposes isn’t one of them.”
DiNapoli, noting that his office has repeatedly examined issues impacting nursing homes, described the audit as a call to action, of sorts, that illustrates weaknesses the state must address before the next health crisis. Nursing homes residents, in other words, should never again be left so exposed.
“We have to recognize that with nursing homes, we’re dealing with a population that is among our most vulnerable,” DiNapoli told me. “It’s such a big issue. So many lives were lost, and there was such a loss of faith in how the government handled it.”
In the wake of the comptroller’s audit, much of the attention will be on Cuomo, and not without reason. As its findings make clear, New Yorkers would have been better off had the former governor focused more on crisis management and less on image maintenance and, um, sketchy book deals.
Cuomo is out of power now and is likely to stay that way, despite whatever comeback he hopes to foist upon the public. But tens of thousands of New Yorkers remain in nursing homes, and, as the audit notes, the state’s inadequate oversight of the facilities and low compliance standards are old, unresolved problems.
That should be its prime takeaway, even as we’re reminded of that prior scandal.
“There was an undercount of nursing home deaths,” DiNapoli said, “and the public was not given the straight story.”
