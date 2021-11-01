During a sectional final, no one wants the game to be decided by any factors other than the play on the field. During Friday night’s Section 5 Class D1 boys soccer final between Filmore and Arkport/Canaseraga, the weather did not allow that to happen.
Ankle-deep puddles and a monsoon of rain reduced play to being unrecognizable.
But thanks to some quick thinking by officials, the game was postponed after 30 minutes of play in Geneseo and moved to Saturday at Houghton, allowing No. 2 Fillmore (17-2) to knock off No. 4 Arkport/Canaseraga 2-0 with their talent and skill.
But for the first 30 minutes of the game, taking place Friday night, the weather set the tone.
Due to clogged drains surrounding the turf field, players shuffled up and down the turf field attempting to connect passes with a ball practically floating on the field.
“It was it was like the great flood out there,” Fillmore coach Jamie Mullen said. “Everyone was mystified how a turf field could suddenly turn into a swamp.”
The flooded field produced little offensive action for either team forcing the officials to postpone the game.
Both coaches were relieved, knowing in the conditions the winner wouldn’t have been decided on talent and hard work but rather luck.
“Nobody wants to play a game in those conditions, and have it decided,” Mullen said. “Because it wasn’t going to be decided by good play. It was going to be decided by some stupid mistake because of the weather.”
Both teams took the intermission to dry off and regroup. And despite the game’s result, Mullen admitted he had worries about his players feeling hangover effects from Friday’s ramp-up and first 30 minutes of intensity.
“Everyone was so keyed up for a sectional championship game,” For the kids particularly, they’ve spent their whole life sort of dreaming about this one night and then suddenly it’s there and the emotional energy, both good and bad, you know, kind of literally just fizzles,” Mullen said. “And frankly I felt like I was gassed on Saturday. I got up in the morning and felt like I had been moving bricks all day long because it was just emotional the day before. I didn’t think I could get going again and I was really afraid that that was going to happen to our team.”
The Eagles did quite the opposite, much to the delight of Mullen. Over the final ten minutes of the first half, Fillmore did not allow possession to leave Arkport/Canaseraga’s half, setting the tone with their abilities, instead of allowing the weather too.
“The first five minutes that we played; I mean the ball never left their 30-yard line,” Mullen said. “I mean, we just pounded and pounded them and that was the way it went for almost the entire game.”
The Eagles went on to outshoot Arkport/Canaseraga 7-2 in the second half, which included two goals.
Brent Zubikowski scored his tenth of the season off a free kick from Eben Schilke. Minutes later, Nooradeen Muzaid-Omar netted his sixth of the season on a helper from Graham Cahill. Mullen described Muzaid-Omar’s goal as “one of the most spectacular shots he had ever seen.”
“He took a 40 yard clear, trapped with his foot at the 25-yard line, took one step to his left and just crushed it up into the upper 90 on the right side,” as Mullen described it. “I mean, it was one of those goals that you could watch 100 times and you’d be amazed every time.”
One of the main factors in getting Fillmore to the sectional final was their leading goal scorer (30) and reigning Times Herald Big 30 Player of the Year Mitchell Ward. But in the match, the senior was met with triple teams, leading to Ward becoming more deferential and using his IQ to beat the press.
“Frankly, he probably played the best game of his career,” Mullen said. “We’ve been trying to encourage him to become a more complete player and instead of trying to go up and score he took the ball around the corners, took crosses and frankly you drew defenders away from the middle and let other teammates score.”
Next for the Eagles will be a matchup with the D2 champions Finney, a school with an enrollment of just over 400, in Class D State Qualifier. But Mullen does not plan to overlook any opponent.
“There’s no way to look at record or size of school or any of those factors and care about them at all,” Mullen said. “There’s absolutely nothing that we’re going to take for granted. We’re going to go out and we’re going to play our game. And the only thing I can say is that we’ve never been more ready to play.”