OLEAN — A number of frontline health care workers were surprised at their workplaces Monday when they were given a yellow rose, certificate and gift card from a member of the Olean Zonta Club.
Ann Marie Wright, a 32-year Zonta member who has held various positions with the club, said Zonta Rose Day has been conducted by Zonta International since 1999 to celebrate women’s achievements through the beauty of a single yellow rose. The event was held in conjunction with International Women’s Day observed Monday.
“Each year on March 8, Zonta observes International Women’s Day and Zonta Rose Day as a way to recognize extraordinary women, globally celebrating the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women,” Wright said of Zonta, an international organization of professional women who work to empower women through service and advocacy.
Due to the challenges of COVID over the past year, however, the Olean Zonta Club decided this year’s Zonta Rose Day recipients would be frontline workers. Each of the women were nominated by members of the club.
Among the 12 recipients were nurses, child care workers, drug store employees and medical personnel from Olean General Hospital and its emergency department, among others.
Wright said each of the recipients was honored and surprised at her workplace with the items.
“This day is very special for not only our Olean club but Zonta clubs all over the world,” Wright continued. “Normally, recipients are invited and recognized at our International Dinner held in mid-March, but due to COVID the event could not take place.”
Wright added, “We just thought we would do something a little bit different and heart-warming because of the situation with the pandemic.”
She noted more women had been honored during the one-day event in the past, but the pandemic likely cut back on the number of nominees selected by club members.
“We weren’t quite sure what our response was going to be” for nominees, she admitted.
Gift certificates and roses were purchased with club funds from the Greater Olean Chamber of Commerce and Mandy’s Flowers, respectively.
On a related note, Wright said the club has also faced challenges during the past year, but adjusted just as many organizations have done during the pandemic.
“Our club has been virtually meeting and fundraising the best we can,” she commented. “The community has shown tremendous support to help us”
Recipients of this year’s Yellow Rose Awards were Lori Hamed, Becky Nodler, Kaylyn Button, Rhonda Chamberlain, Sarah Ruszkowski, Kathy Coulter, Kerry Mitchell, Ashlyn Brown, Karen Kent, Chris Wild, Jen Ruggles and Nikki Lippert.