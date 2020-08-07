High school fall sports in Pennsylvania may be over before they even begin.
At a press briefing on Thursday afternoon, Governor Tom Wolf and Secretary of Health Rachel Levine were asked about spectators being able to attend high school events across the state, when Wolf made a recommendation to postpone all youth and high school sports until after the new year.
“We ought to avoid any congregate settings, and that means anything that brings people together is going to help that virus get us,” Wolf said before walking away. “And we ought to do anything we can to defeat that virus. So anytime we get together for any reason, that’s a problem because it makes it easier for that virus to spread. So the guidance from us, the recommendation is, we don’t do any sports until Jan. 1.”
The announcement, which does not apply to collegiate or professional sports, apparently blindsided PIAA officials, who had in recent weeks developed return to play guidelines for schools as the fall sports seasons approached. The PIAA’s Sports Medicine Advisory Committee had unanimously agreed that fall sports in the state could proceed safely, so long as those guidelines were strictly followed.
According to the Tribune-Review’s Chris Harlan, officials were not informed of Wolf’s decision until he made the recommendation during the conference. In addition, Harlan reported that PIAA officials called Wolf’s office to urge him to reconsider his stance — efforts which ultimately proved unsuccessful.
NOW, the fall season is in serious doubt.
Though Wolf didn’t take any formal action or issue a law or mandate — making the question of athletics still, technically, up to local school boards — his stance is a “strong recommendation” that sports be halted through the rest of 2020. The PIAA has followed recommendations by Wolf’s office since the outset of the pandemic.
Football heat acclimatization workouts are scheduled to begin this Monday, while the rest of fall sports are to begin their practices Aug. 17. As of now, the PIAA has taken no official action, though that’s expected to change at some point today.
In a press release following an impromptu meeting, all of which was spent in executive session, the PIAA said, “Today, Governor Wolf issued a statement of strongly recommending no interscholastic and recreational sports until Jan. 1. We are tremendously disappointed in this decision. Our member schools have worked diligently to develop health and safety plans to allow students the safe return to interscholastic athletics.”
Indeed, teams across the state had return to offseason workouts once their schools developed and published return to play guidelines for their individual school districts.
LOCAL athletic directors Rick Woodring (Smethport) and Mike Erickson (Bradford) agreed that the announcement was not a total shock.
“I think when you look at what’s happening professionally and at colleges and so forth, they’re still trying to come up with gameplans, and they have so much more money and available staff to do things,” Woodring said. “(High) schools are so much more limited financially and spacewise, that it’s not a surprise at all.”
Said Erickson, “I would not say I was surprised. I wasn’t necessarily expecting it, but I wish (Wolf) would’ve been more clear whenever he did say it. I wish that it would’ve been a definitive answer one way or another as opposed to leaving it up to superintendents and school boards to make final decisions.”
And with that uncertainty, Woodring said of the future of these impacted sports, “I just don’t know.”
The schools may get a more clear path forward after today’s PIAA meeting. Erickson is hopeful the body can find a reasonable path forward for fall sports to still take place in the spring semester. Still, any and all decisions would be up to local school boards.
“My hope is that they (the PIAA) look at a schedule such as what New York is proposing and condensing seasons and getting everybody in the new year,” he said. “I have no idea what the plans are, and it’s still way too new to even look past today or tomorrow.”