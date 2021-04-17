With OHS reunion canceled again, some classes planning own smaller parties

OLEAN — For the second year, the Olean High School Alumni Association will not have its annual reunion.
Due to the current COVID-19 regulations, board members felt a large reunion event could not be safely held.
“The board itself is very disappointed because we don’t want it to end,” said board member Linda Edstrom, Class of 1965. “We just can’t chance it.”
Olean’s reunion is reputed to be one of the largest and longest continuous high school reunions in the country, Edstrom said. The last reunion held in 2019 was the 137th.
Those classes honored each reunion are from every five years starting at the 10th. Because class years ending in 0 and 5 would have been honored in 2020, this year’s reunion would have honored those classes as well as ones ending in 1 and 6, Edstrom explained, which could have meant twice as many attendees.
“We could have upwards of a thousand people,” she said. “We just can’t do it.”
Board member Kaitlyn Anastasia, Class of 2011, said they know this is an event many alumni look forward to and she hopes they can return to having them again next year.
“Even though it seems things are beginning to turn around regarding COVID-19, we are not out of the woods just yet,” she said. “The health and safety of our alumni was at the forefront of this decision.”
Alumni president Susan Marsfelder Ash, Class of 1980, said it requires a lot of planning and behind-the-scenes work people don’t always see in order to successfully coordinate this event. “To make that decision to pull the plug on it, it was tough,” she added.
The reunion plans would have included a Friday night dinner at St. Bonaventure University’s Hickey Dining Hall. Saturday would have included a tour of the high school, a memorial service and a golf scramble as well as smaller parties for individual classes.
In place of a traditional memorial service, Edstrom said a list of classmates who have passed away will be posted on the alumni Facebook page.
MEANWHILE, individual classes are being encouraged to organize their own smaller events that will allow alumni to reunite in a safe way.
“My class is doing one, but we get together a lot as it is,” Edstrom said. She said they’re hoping to hold an outdoor chicken barbecue at Bethany Lutheran Church which will help with managing COVID-19 safety guidelines.
The class of 1980 is tentatively planning their own event June 19 at Gargoyle Park, said Ash. She said they’ve talked to a couple food trucks and that the pavilion is big enough that social distancing shouldn’t be a problem.
“People are coming from California and Colorado,” she added. “Everybody just wants to get together.”
Ash said the information will be mailed to her classmates, and they can follow the “OHS Alumni Class of 1980” Facebook page.
For the class of 2011, Anastasia said they will celebrate their 10-year reunion at The Old Library on June 25, the exact day they graduated a decade ago. The night is expected to have appetizers and an open bar, she said, and the state regulations shouldn’t be a problem.
“Our class graduated fewer than 150 students, so keeping our event smaller than that cap has not been a problem, especially since not everyone will be able to attend,” she added.
Ash said to check the alumni website, ohsalum.com, and social media for updates about each class’s plans. She said many classes have their own Facebook pages as well.
“I just want everyone to do what they feel comfortable with,” she said. “I understand a lot of people don’t feel comfortable with getting together, and we don’t know everybody’s vaccine status.”
Edstrom said she hopes the reunion will be held in 2022. “Next year will be 2’s and 7’s, so we’ll start working right now to get coordinators,” she added.
In the meantime, Edstrom encourages all alumni to reach out to their classmates to see if anything is being planned for this summer.
“They do not have to be as extravagant with their event as we decided to be,” Anastasia said, “but anyone from an honored class can step up and plan something for their classmates if they still want to celebrate.”
