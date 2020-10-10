The list of incredibly inconvenienced teams includes the Steelers, the Ravens, the Vikings and, of course, the Bills.
The Titans?
Well, if you count self-inflicted tribulation, they’re also a victim … though they’re absolutely responsible for the disruption caused to the other four.
Thanks to the abysmal handling of the coronavirus by the Titans’ administration, Pittsburgh and Baltimore lost their scheduled bye week, Minnesota’s practice schedule was interrupted and the Bills spent days in limbo and now likely will be forced to give up their first nationally-televised home Thursday Night game in four years.
Nice going Tennessee on being the only one of 32 National Football League teams unable or unwilling to follow the Covid-19 rules to the extent that the schedule has been splintered.
Let’s review.
Last Sunday’s Steelers-Titans game at Nashville was postponed to Oct. 25 after Tennessee had a flood of positive tests. That decision followed eight of its players being diagnosed with the disease after a game at Minnesota.
Last week’s postponed game became Pittsburgh’s bye and its scheduled off-week was filled by the makeup game with the Titans (Oct. 25). Baltimore’s own bye had to be moved back seven days to accommodate its game with the Steelers which was moved to Nov. 1.
Meanwhile, the Vikings practice schedule was impacted several days due to Covid-19 concerns after playing Tennessee.
THE BILLS?
Their next opponent is the Titans in Nashville, but more positive tests for Tennessee pushed Sunday’s game to Tuesday night, though Buffalo spent four days in limbo until the decision was made.
Every NFL team has had a positive test or two — New England’s two best players, quarterback Cam Newton and cornerback Stefon Gilmore, were victims — but the Titans have been a coronavirus Petri dish.
In all, 23 members of the Tennessee organization have tested positive, 13 of them players including four starters, two key reserves and a long-snapper.
Tuesday’s meeting between the Bills and Titans is dependent on no more positive tests by the latter, an iffy proposition at best.
If it’s played, Buffalo’s game hosting Kansas City will be moved from Thursday night to Sunday, costing the NFL a possible meeting of unbeatens on national TV, six weeks into the season.
YOU MIGHT wonder what penalty the Titans will be subject to given the headache they’ve inflicted upon the league.
Well, so far, that would be nothing.
Meanwhile, the NFL has fined five head coaches $100,000 for mask violations during games — San Francisco’s Kyle Shanahan, Seattle’s Pete Carroll, Denver’s Vic Fangio, New Orleans’ Sean Payton and Las Vegas’ Jon Gruden — and docked their teams $250,000 each.
But, pro sports fines are a joke with the teams often picking up tab for the violations by coaches or players.
The National Football League realizes as much and is now talking suspensions, lost draft choices and forfeiture of games for violating coronavirus protocols.
That gets teams’ attention.
Indeed, NFL insiders have reported that several unnamed franchises are calling for the Titans to forfeit a game or two, and are frustrated that the league hasn’t been more proactive in censuring Tennessee.
The Titans’ woes are compounded by the fact that a number of players — particularly those in offensive skill positions — held off-site workouts in defiance of the NFL’s Covid-19 rules.
Tennessee’s front office and coaches argue that at the time of those practices, the league hadn’t explicitly forbidden such workouts. Forget the fact that one of the basic tools of combatting the pandemic is avoiding group gatherings.
Common sense would seem to dictate that a player-organized workout away from the team’s facilities was an ill-conceived idea. But, as my late Times Herald colleague Bob Davies often said, “Common sense isn’t so common.”
And, if the Titans were forced to forfeit, Buffalo would get a win, but without a game being played, neither team would get paid.
Nobody cares about the Tennessee players whose organization’s disrespect for the coronavirus created this mess, but the Bills, who have been impressively successful in following the protocols, have done nothing wrong.
Losing a game check would be profoundly punitive and totally unfair to Buffalo’s roster.
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell has some tough decisions to make quickly … and he’d better get it right, a lot of people are watching.
