SOUTH DAYTON — Alex Wenke scored twice and Kyle Mathes dished up two assists, leading the Portville boys soccer team past Gowanda/Pine Valley/Silver Creek on Wednesday.
Trey Williams and Michael Cole scored the first two goals for Portville in a 4-1 CCAA Div. III East victory. Nate Petryszak had an assist.
Wenke played the first half in goal, with Zach Buckner replacing him in the second half to combine for four saves.
“I thought we came out pretty fast tonight,” Portville coach J.J. McIntosh said. “We controlled the game tight off the bat. We were connecting on our passes really well tonight and it was generating our offense from trying to find an open man.”
Evan Frontuto scored a goal for Pine Valley (1-10).
CCAA DIVISION III EAST Randolph 3, Salamanca/Cattaraugus-Little Valley 1
RANDOLPH — Ethan Shields, Jaiden Huntington and Ashton Bushey scored first-half goals for Randolph (4-3-1), which climbed above .500 with the win.
Bryson Rozler and Clayton Crouse had an assist each for the Cardinals. Kyle Smallback and Cameron Taylor shared time at goalkeeper with two saves each
Joe Quigley scored with a Neland Cummings assist for Salamanca/Cattaraugus-Little Valley (1-7) in the second half. Lucas Barber had eight saves in net.
ECIC DIVISION III Iroquois 4, Pioneer 0
YORKSHIRE — Pioneer goalkeeper Caden Waite made 13 saves, but it wasn’t enough to keep the Panthers (4-7) in the game. Iroquois, which previously beat Pioneer 3-0, improved to 7-4-2.
NON-LEAGUE Fillmore 5, Hinsdale 0
HINSDALE — Mitch Ward scored a hat trick and Alex Ellsworth and Isiah Voss added one goal each for undefeated Fillmore (11-0).
Eagles goalkeeper Dylan Valentine made six saves in a shutout. Ethan Cashimere made seven sames in net for Hinsdale (1-5-2).