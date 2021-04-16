WELLSVILLE — The Wellsville girls volleyball team earned a four-game victory over Fillmore on Friday, defeating the Eagles 25-18, 21-25, 25-22, 25-16 in a non-league match.
Brooklyn Stisser helped lead the Lions with 14 kills and two blocks and Marley Adams had seven kills, two blocks and seven aces. Also for Wellsville, Kaylee Adams had six kills and five aces, Jaelyn Knapp added five kills, Emma Dunaway had four kills and four aces and Macey Wyant dished 25 assists.
“Fillmore was great competition and our girls stepped it up with every aspect of the game and pulled out the win,” said Wellsville coach Shannon Steiner. “I couldn’t be prouder to be coaching this team.”
For Fillmore, Emma Cole had 10 kills and Jaydn Mucher marked two kills and three aces.
NON-LEAGUE
Bolivar-Richburg 3, Archbishop Walsh 0
OLEAN — Bolivar-Richburg earned a road sweep, dispatching Archbishop Walsh by scores of 25-4, 25-10 and 25-12.
Brena Walp led B-R with 14 aces. Jianna Nix had five kills and five aces and Kaitlyn Graves added seven assists and six aces.
Jade Jimerson had an ace for Archbishop Walsh (0-5).