Even in an injury-shortened freshman campaign, Mitch Ward made quite the impression on his Fillmore boys soccer coaches.
Ward spent a long stretch of the 2019 season sidelined with a shoulder injury, but still scored a Fillmore freshman-record 14 goals for a team that made the New York state Class D semifinal. But with three of the team’s top four scorers (Levi and Tobias Webb and Ethan Peet) graduating last year, the Eagles needed a go-to scorer to emerge this fall.
“I was really bummed out last year because we were really pushing for a sectional title and I felt like I couldn’t be there for my team while I was out with a shoulder injury,” Ward said. “But this year, without having the Webbs and Peety (Ethan Peet) and all the seniors there to really carry us, I had to step up and make sure I was able to help my team win and try to get back to the place we were at last year.
“I knew even though they helped me out a ton and helped me get to where I am, this year would have had to be my time, and if we were going to get far, I had to step up in a big way.”
WARD DID just that, scoring 27 goals for a team that went undefeated in the regular season, finishing 14-1 with a loss to Keshequa in the Section 5 Class D1 final. He also had 10 assists on the season.
After his stellar breakout sophomore year, Ward is the Times Herald’s Rich Sullivan Award winner, given annually to the Big 30 Boys Soccer Player of the Year. He earned the vote of the Times Herald’s soccer all-star committee after being nominated alongside Allegany-Limestone junior Chance LaCroix. Ward is the first Big 30 Player of the Year from Fillmore since Ryan Campbell was a co-winner in 2007 and first outright winner since Jesse Woolsey won the inaugural award in 2005.
Fillmore coach Jamie Mullen called Ward a “phenomenal player” as a freshman. But he didn’t settle after one good year, instead working all through the offseason, especially with Mullen’s son, Fillmore assistant coach Jordan Mullen.
“YOU HEAR this all the time about great players, but he never took days off,” Mullen said. “That’s one of the reason you don’t get more great players, (despite) natural physical ability or potential, is because so many times, and I would say especially in small schools, being the big fish in a small pond means that really early in their lives, even fifth and sixth grade, they kind of look around and they see that they’re the top dog and they just kind of figure that they don’t have to earn it every night.
“And Mitch is special that way. He never looks at his accolades and his accomplishments. His mindset is there’s always something more to be done. That’s true about every day in practice, it’s true (in that) he spent most of the summer working one-on-one and with small groups, especially with my son doing training over the summer. There was never a time where Jordan was doing something at the field that he wouldn’t be there. So he’s certainly earned every bit of what he does.”
WARD’S other postseason honors include winning the Allegany County Division 1 MVP, the Section 5 Allegany County Player of the Year and the team MVP award. With all that — and a possible all-state selection yet to be announced — as just a sophomore, Mullen still sees plenty of room for Ward to grow in the coming years.
“Everything that he does so naturally well, he can learn to do quicker and more efficiently, and again, he has a very, very positive, mutually respectful relationship, especially with Jordan,” Mullen said. “And Jordan has tried to encourage him that his goal has to be to be a college soccer player. He can’t be settled with just being a very good high school soccer player. So Mitchell would be the first to tell you that he’s got to get better skills, he’s got to get stronger on the ball, but he certainly will do that and I can’t even imagine what kind of player he’s going to be as a senior if he stays healthy.”
Ward called Jordan Mullen “one of the biggest, if not the biggest” reasons for his success this year.
“He goes to the field with me every day over the summer and works on ball handling, shooting, even passing,” Ward said. “He wants me to (reach the) college level and without him, I wouldn’t be anywhere near where I am at.”
The elder Mullen commended Ward for playing his role, that of the scorer, finishing off the play his teammates need him to.
“OBVIOUSLY, he’s one of those kids ... I think he knows his place,” he said. “He knows that he plays one role on the team and that is he puts the ball in the net. He’s very respectful of the other kids, there’s never a time when it’s all about him. He’s ridiculously coachable. But I think there’s an innate sense of wisdom about Mitchell about understanding his role with the team and how important it is that he bide his time. I think by the time he’s a junior or senior, you’re going to find him being the more vocal leader of the team. But I think he did it right, I honestly do.”
How does Ward see his role?
“I think my biggest role is just to be the guy that the defense can get the ball to and go out there and try to make something happen, whether it’s scoring goals or trying to find the open man to finish for us,” he said.
Even after a perfect regular season, Ward is fueled by the Eagles’ 2-0 sectional final loss. He wants to take the team back to the state tournament.
“To do that, I’ve really got to work on getting a more reliable shot and being able to find my other targets that can finish for us also,” he said.
“Keshequa was a really solid team, all around, and at the end of the day, that feeling of walking off the field after losing in the sectional finals is really what’s pushing me to try and get us back there next year and hopefully win it.”