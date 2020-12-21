ST. BONAVENTURE — It’s become far more common a theme than both the St. Bonaventure basketball team and its fans can stomach:
Three times now in this coronavirus-ravaged season, Bona has reached the doorstep of playing, only to have that opportunity snatched away at the last second … in some cases, almost quite literally.
Bona was three days from departing for Uncasville, Conn., for its season-opening event at Mohegan Sun before a positive internal test derailed those plans. It was only an hour-and-a-half from tip in its first home-opener against St. Francis (Pa.) when a sudden Red Flash positive produced the same fate.
And it was about 28 hours from a scheduled start, the most anticipated of the few non-league games that survived, when it happened again Monday.
Bona’s date with UB, scheduled for Tuesday at 4 p.m., was canceled due a positive test within the Bulls’ Tier 1 personnel group, the teams announced Monday. The Bonnies were notified by UB in the late morning, just before they were to begin final walk-through preparations for the Big 4 showdown.
THIS, OF course, was only the latest setback for Bona, which, at this point, has been as affected by the virus as almost any team in the country.
The Bonnies have been forced to endure six total game cancelations — an originally-scheduled Mohegan Sun contest with Vermont, three others in Uncasville (Towson, Stephen F. Austin, Army) and the games with St. Francis and UB, though Vermont and the latter two were out of their control.
As a result, they’ve played just two games — last week’s opener against Akron and Saturday’s home game with Hofstra — making them, through Monday, one of just 21 teams in the country (of the roughly 330 that are currently “active”) that have played two or fewer contests to date.
No, Bona isn’t the only team suffering through such inactivity; Atlantic 10 rival Duquesne, for instance, last played on Dec. 2 and, after a cancelation and a postponement, isn’t slated to compete again until Dec. 30 against Saint Louis. It’s unlikely, though, that many others have followed their own two-week shutdown by twice running into teams that were forced into their own pause … and right on the cusp of gametime.
Frustration, along with continued safety concerns, has firmly set in.
That disappointment, however, isn’t stemming solely from the games it’s lost, but also the inability to find replacement contests.
BONA DID everything it could to find a fill-in opponent for Tuesday and at least give itself a third non-league game before opening A-10 play on Dec. 30 at Rhode Island. “(We) spent most of the day trying to find a replacement for UB,” Scott Eddy, assistant director for athletics communications, said. “But no dice ..”
Bona, according to one team representative, reached out to a handful of Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference teams only to be turned down by each. One MAAC team “kicked around coming here” but decided not to later in the afternoon.
What’s curious is why some of these programs would decline. Canisius, for instance, a Little 3 rival and a team Bona plays every year under ordinary circumstances, last played on Dec. 12 and, after seeing its league-opener with Siena postponed over the weekend (due to a Saints pause), isn’t scheduled to compete again until the 27th and 28th.
And still, even with a two-week gap in its slate, it turned down the offer.
“People keep asking about Canisius,” the source said. “I can assure you we tried and it was not an option.”
In some cases, Bona was turned down by, literally, entire conferences.
PART OF the problem is timing. With Christmas on the horizon, any replacement game (for this week anyway) would have needed to be played either Tuesday or Wednesday, and even the latter would have been difficult given that Bona (and others) has multiple players with scheduled flights home that day for the holiday.
Still, one might think that of the teams that have also had a game canceled or postponed this week due to another program’s positive, or were simply otherwise idle, at least one would be up for replacing it with Bona, regardless of preparation time. After all, most have made it abundantly clear that they just want to play.
Alas, the Bonnies have, so far, come up empty-handed
And now, coach Mark Schmidt’s team faces the very real possibility of heading into its league-opener with only two games under its belt barring a last-gasp addition for say, Dec. 27, before heading out to Rhode Island.
It’s another punch to the gut for a program that has endured plenty of them over the last month. But it’s a situation that Bona is trying to keep in perspective.
“Obviously disappointed to lose another Bonnies game especially at home,” Steve Mest, associate director for external communications, tweeted late Monday. “Want to assure our fans that our coaches and administrators spent all day trying to find another team. Nothing worked out. Frustrating, but given the world around us, it’s just not that big of a deal.”