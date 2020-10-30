OLEAN — Following an impressive win over Allegany-Limestone on Wednesday, the Olean girls swimming and diving team stayed in form with a 119-61 win over Gowanda Thursday.
The Huskies (5-3) captured first place in 11 out of the 12 events.
Alexis Trietley and Alexa Steighner led the way for Olean with two individual wins. Trietley finished first in the 50 freestyle (:24.70) and 100 freestyle (:52.81). Steighner’s two victories came in the 500 freestyle (6:15.84) and 100 breaststroke (1:22.75). Trietley and Steighner were also a part of the winning 200-medley relay team alongside Megan Jackson and Emmalie Gehm.
Also picking up individual wins for the Huskies were Megan Pagett, Libby Price, Hannah Vanderhoef, Anna Slavinski and Emma Mikolajczyk. Trietley, Jackson, Tyyetta Herman and Katrina DeGroff teamed up to win the 200 freestyle relay (1:50.64).
“We’re getting towards the end of our season and we’re just looking at positioning girls for our championship meet,” OHS coach Dan Brown said. “Megan Jackson had a wonderful swim in the 100 freestyle chasing Alexis Trietley. We’re trying to get her to the state qualifying mark, even though there’s no state meet this year, and she missed the state cut time by .05. Hopefully before the end of the season she’ll get that, because she’s worked very hard.
“Hannah Vanderhoef, that was her best performance on the diving board. She’s getting more confidence as the season goes along.”
AT OLEAN
Olean 119, Gowanda 61200 medley relay:
Olean (Jackson, Steighner, Trietley, Gehm) 2:04.42
200 freestyle relay:
Megan Pagett (O) 2:35.35
200 IM:
Libby Price (O) 2:56.50
50 freestyle:
Alexis Trietley (O) :24.70
Diving:
Hannah Vanderhoef (O) 241.80
100 butterfly:
Emma Mikolajczyk (O) 1:26.64
100 freestyle:
Trietley (O) :52.81
500 freestyle:
Alexa Steighner (O) 6:15.84
200 freestyle relay:
Olean (Trietley, Jackson, Herman, DeGroff) 1:50.64
100 backstroke:
Anna Slavinski (O) 1:14.48
100 breaststroke:
Steighner (O) 1:22.75
400 freestyle relay: Gowanda (Sunick, Stang, Jones, Christopher) 4:48.43