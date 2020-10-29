ALLEGANY — Alexis Trietley set two pool records as the Olean girls swimming and diving team beat Allegany-Limestone, 121-65, on Wednesday.
Trietley won the 50-meter freestyle with a record-setting time of :24.48, and reset the 100-yard freestyle mark in :53.16. She was also part of two winning relay teams, as Olean took the 200 freestyle relay and 400 freestyle relay.
Alexa Steighner was also a double-winner for the Huskies, as she took home the 500 freestyle and 100 breaststroke. Steighner was on the winning 200 relay team.
Paige Pecorella won the 200 individual medley for the Gators, while Brooke Pecorella won the 100 butterfly and Michaella Rhodes was victorious in the one-meter diving with a score of 234.55.
AT ALLEGANY
Olean 121, Allegany-Limestone 65
200 medley relay: Olean (Jackson, Stieghner, Thomas, Herman) 2:07.43
200 freestyle: Todd (O) 2:45.85
200 IM: P. Pecorella (A) 2:45.31
50 freestyle: Trietley (O) :24.48
1M diving: Rhodes (A) 234.55
100 butterfly: B. Pecorella (A) 1:19.14
100 freestyle: Trietley (O) :53.16 pool record
500 freestyle: Steighner (O) 3:16.54
200 freestyle relay: Olean (Trietley, Thomas, Herman, Ghem) 1:50.88
100 backstroke: Jackson (O) 1:02.51
100 breaststroke: Steighner (O) 1:29.69
400 freestyle relay: Olean (Thomas, Trietley, Jackson, Slavinski) 4:09.51