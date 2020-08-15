OLEAN — The top four seeds advanced to the semifinals of the Bergreen Junior Match Play Championship Friday at the Bartlett Country Club.
Connor Alfieri, the top seed and three-time Penn-York boys Div. I champion from Smethport, defeated Ryan Lechner from Bartlett in the morning then Kaylin Kline from the Rolling Hills Golf Club in the afternoon. Spencer Cornelius, the second seed from Bradford defeated Talan Stitt from Bartlett in the morning then in the afternoon defeated Jarrett Pond from Salamanca.
Curtis Barner, seeded third from Kane, defeated Michael Hill in the morning then edged Drew Keleman from Bemus Point in the afternoon. No. 4 seed and defending Bergreen champion Michael Davis, from Bartlett, defeated Cam Crist from Bemus Point in the morning and Kamdyn McClain from Bartlett in the afternoon.
Today’s semifinals, starting at 8 a.m. will match Alfieri vs. Davis and Cornelius vs Barner. The semifinal winners will then play for the championship at 12:30 p.m.
Friday’s Results Morning Round
Connor Alfieri 8&6 over Ryan Lechner Kaylin Kline 2 up over Andy Rohrs Michael Davis 7&6 over Cam Crist Kamdyn McClain 3&2 over Brady Streich Spencer Cornelius 5&4 over Talan Stitt Jarret Pond over Scott Russell Curtis Barner 8&6 over Michael Hill Drew Keleman 2 up over Caden Salvaggio
Afternoon Round
Alfieri 4&3 over Kline Davis 2&1 over McClain Cornelius 7&5 over Pond Barner 1 up Keleman
Today’s Matches Semifinals (8 a.m.)
1. Alfieri vs 4. Davis 2. Cornelius vs 3. Barner
Finals (12:30 p.m.)
Alfieri/Davis winner vs Cornelius/Barner winner