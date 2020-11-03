BROCKWAY, Pa. — The Bradford girls soccer team still reigns over District 9.
Bradford captured its third-consecutive D9 Class AAA championship with a 5-1 victory over DuBois on a chilly Monday evening at Varischetti Field. In 2018, the Owls topped DuBois 3-0 for the title, while last year, they won the district uncontested in the postseason.
“The girls have worked hard all year long. They were in it the whole time and wanted to be here,” Bradford coach Warren Shaw said. “You can’t say one (District 9 championship) is more special than the other, but I think it’s awesome we’ve won three in a row. It’s hard to do that. Winning just one is hard, and these girls work hard and have set a culture and a tempo, and they know what we want to do.”
Just as they were hoping, the Owls (14-0) used a quick start to propel them to the win.
Bradford came out of the gates firing, as Mackenzie Lucas, Maddi Cowburn and Kelsea Austin each tallied a goal within the first 12 minutes to put Bradford out in front 3-0 — a lead it took into halftime and never came in danger of relinquishing.
Austin finished the day with a hat trick.
After that initial burst, DuBois (6-7) began maintaining possession and pressuring the Owls a bit more, but never found any great scoring opportunities. Bradford’s defense kept most DuBois runs at bay, and even when the Beavers did put shots on goal, keeper Lea Kakolewski, who finished with nine saves, made sure to collect them
Said Kakolewski of Bradford’s season, “I’m just glad I got to play another season with my friends. Just to play a single game, and to play in districts, meant the world to us. I’m looking forward to (states). We’re there to win.”
Austin tallied twice in the second half, the first just 45 seconds into the frame and the other with 4:47 to go, to complete her hat trick. Chloe Shaw, Abbie Nuzzo and Marissa Miller each added first-half assists for the Owls.
Bradford will play the winner of Wednesday’s D-10 championship game between Meadville and Warren in the upcoming PIAA first round.
DISTRICT 9 TOURNAMENT CLASS AAA CHAMPIONSHIP DuBois 5, Bradford 0
BROCKWAY, Pa. — Bradford’s quest for a third-straight District 9 Class AAA crown came to an end as DuBois shut out the Owls in Monday’s title game at Varischetti Field.
The Beavers scored three first-half goals and added to that advantage in the second half, as Bradford was unable to put the ball in the back of the net, despite having numerous opportunities to do so.
DuBois’ Nick Graeca netted two goals for the Beavers and was credited for another that was an own goal for Bradford. Brayten Sedor and Justin Kalgren scored the Beavers’ other two markers.
“I think everything pretty much set its pace in the first half,” Bradford coach Wes Lohrman said.
In the second half, the Owls nearly scored on a direct kick from Gavin McGee at the 35-minute mark and a goal by Andrew Kane with 32:17 to go was waived off due to what looked like goalie interference. Another shot by the Owls hit off the left post.
“We had a lot of chances, we just could not get anything in the net,” Lohrman said. “I think we hit three posts. We had a goal taken away from us, which I don’t think that goal should’ve been taken away and that maybe changes the tone a little bit. A lot of things went against us tonight; it’s unfortunate to end the season this way, but somebody has to win, somebody has to go home.”
Monday’s loss was the first of the season for Bradford, which ended its campaign with a 14-1 overall record.
CCAA DIVISION I WEST Allegany-Limestone 6, Dunkirk 0
DUNKIRK — Chance LaCroix recorded a pair of goals, one on a penalty kick, and A-L continued its recent scoring spree in the victory.
LaCroix added an assist while Eric Spring, Tyler Curran, Mason Deming and Adam Hall all added markers for the Gators (11-2-2), who took a 3-0 halftime lead before doubling it over the final 40 minutes.
After being held to two goals or fewer in seven of their first 11 games, the Gators have notched four or more in three of their past four contests, including 11 in their last two outings.
“We moved a couple of players just to see if we could get more offense; we’d kind of struggled with that in the middle stretch of the schedule,” A-L coach Jon Luce acknowledged. “We made one more move, and so far the last couple of games, it’s been working, so hopefully we can keep it going.”
Maddox DeLong, Zach Luce and Nolan Donovan all added assists and Jack Conroy needed no saves as A-L shut out its fourth-straight opponent on a “really cold and windy day in Dunkirk,” Luce said.
Ashton Witkowski stopped 10 shots for the Marauders.