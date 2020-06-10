OLEAN — Three more positive COVID-19 test results were returned for Cattaraugus County residents on Wednesday. That brought the total number of positive residents to 78.
All three of the positive cases were in the southeast part of the county, where 30 residents have now tested positive for COVID-19.
All three were healthcare workers. One woman worked at an Olean nursing home, while the other woman and a man worked at Olean healthcare facilities.
The Cattaraugus County Health Department began contact tracing of the residents and all three are quarantined at their homes with their families.
The department does not identify COVID-19 positive residents or the city, town of village where they live. The numbers of positive residents is by section of the county.
After the southeast part of the county, the next highest quadrant is the northeast part of the county with 22 cases. The southwest part of the county has recorded 14 positive test results and the northwest 12.
Of those with positive tests, 64 have recovered. There are 10 active cases, including a man from the southeast part of the county who is in Pittsburgh Presbyterian Hospital on a ventilator.
Testing continues to increase, with 6,693 tests administered as of Wednesday and 6,495 negative results. More results are expected today. There are currently 100 individuals in mandatory quarantine.
COVID-19 testing continues to be available to any residents who wish to be tested. No prescription from a doctor is necessary. To schedule a test, call 938-9119.
Health officials continue to urge residents to stay at home if possible, especially the elderly and those residents with underlying health problems.
If you go outside, maintain a social distance of at least 6 feet and wear a mask when you cannot maintain a social distance.