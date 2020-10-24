ST. BONAVENTURE — It’s a component that has, at times, eluded it, but simultaneously hasn’t been particularly essential.
Depth.
Remember 2014-15?
The Bonaventure men’s basketball team was going to be as deep as it had ever been under Mark Schmidt, boasting a number of viable, though unproven, backcourt options and a full 13-player stable. Within weeks, however, injured guard Jordan Gathers transferred, freshman center Jordan Tyson was redshirted and the additions of (the other) Jalen Adams and Iakeem Alston fell short of expectations.
And very quickly, Bona was back to what it had always been, and still is, accustomed to: using a regular rotation of about eight-and-a-half players.
In the last five years, the Bonnies have turned in not one, but two NCAA Tournament-caliber seasons despite the lack of a true No. 1 center and limited frontcourt production. They survived multiple injuries and a ravaged bench to reach the Atlantic 10 Tournament championship in 2019 and accrue what might well have been another 20-win season last March.
And they’ve done these things despite a traditionally short bench and absence of depth.
OVER 13 years later, we know, unequivocally, where Schmidt stands on the subject. He’s more than willing to play his top guys 35-plus minutes per night. He selects his 7-8 horses at the onset of the season and rides them into March’s finale, wherever that may be. He’s even described the idea of depth as “overrated.”
And, at this point, who’s to question his methods?
Bona is the third-winningest program in the league, with five top-five finishes, an NCAA Tournament appearance (2018) and an A-10 regular season co-championship (2016) in that same span.
What if, however, even a Schmidt-coached team was suddenly presented with too many mouths to feed? If instead of looking down the bench and having only a guy or two he could truly trust, he had a plethora of options at his disposal?
It’s too early to know for sure if this will, indeed, be the year, that Bona is as deep as it appears to be on paper. But if ever there was a season in which its depth is actually one of its strongpoints — in which that very quality might be of the utmost importance given the continued uncertainty caused by COVID-19 — the 2020-21 campaign seems to surely be it.
This, where Bona is now, to be certain, is a far cry even from where it was five years ago.
And though the players at the very top might, in some instances, have been better (see: Jaylen Adams and Matt Mobley in 2017-18), Schmidt’s rosters, as a whole, have only gotten stronger. And this, on the surface anyway, seems to be his strongest yet.
AT ITS most black-and-white level, here’s what the Bonnies appear to be boasting this winter: all five starters and the sixth man from a team that went 19-12 and finished fifth in the league standings last year; two eligible mid-major transfers, one of whom (Jalen Adaway) Schmidt referred to as “at times, the best player in practice,” the other (Anthony Roberts) of which was one of the top players for a 20-win Kent State team; and two junior college transfers (Eddie Creal and big man Jalen Shaw) on whom the staff seems particularly high (plus veteran guard Alpha Okoli and freshman Quintin Metcalf).
That’s as many as 12 guys who could potentially be capable of providing quality minutes this winter. The question, now more than ever, is: how will Schmidt go about delegating those minutes?
Schmidt acknowledged that given the volume of experienced returning players, cracking the lineup as a new addition, no matter how talented, won’t be easy. Then, too, those players were still slightly behind after being absent this summer due to COVID-19.
“But a couple of those guys need to play,” he said.
ESPECIALLY interesting will be how Schmidt handles the backcourt, which is set to add Adaway, Roberts and Creal to the already-established core of Kyle Lofton, Dominick Welch, Jaren Holmes and Alejandro Vasquez.
One way Bona might spread those minutes is by going small, with either Adaway or Welch playing the ‘4’. Another could presumably involve the likes of Lofton and Welch getting more of a “break” than they ever have.
In one of the first such cases under Schmidt, making those decisions might actually be problematic. Of course, it’s a good problem to have. But even with the potential to send guys out in waves, don’t expect the 14th-year coach to suddenly change his ways.
Schmidt still figures to play his “eight or nine” guys. The question is, who will have earned a coveted spot come Nov. 25?
“We’re not going to have a freshman or a new guy come in and play 39 minutes a game (like Lofton did in 2018-19),” Schmidt said, “but we need a couple of those guys to really accept their roles and be guys that can come in and give us a lift. Maybe not all of them, because as you know we only play eight or nine guys, but you just never know with injuries and the COVID-19 stuff — knock on wood no one gets it — but the more guys we have ready, the better we’ll be.”
However, as even he acknowledged, “I think we have more depth this year than we’ve had in past years, and that will definitely help us.”