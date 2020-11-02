It would be really easy to criticize Buffalo’s 24-21 victory over the Patriots on a miserable Sunday afternoon at Bills Stadium.
But that would be a profound disservice to a team that has had more than its share of heartbreak and misfortune at the hands of New England.
The Pats were 35-4 against the Bills since December of 2000 and they have won 11-straight AFC East titles and 17 of the last 19 division crowns.
Buffalo hasn’t claimed one since 1995 when the roster was populated by the likes of Jim Kelly, Thurman Thomas, Andre Reed and Bruce Smith.
But, after Sunday’s win, the Bills have positioned themselves to end that 20-year drought while at the same time virtually administering Last Rites to their most bitter rival.
Critics will point to the fact that three of Buffalo’s six wins have been tense three-pointers and they could just as easily be 3-5.
However, they’re not.
Beating the Pats dropped them to 2-5, thanks to four-straight losses, and put coach Bill Belichick in a spot he hasn’t endured since his first team at New England opened 2-8 in 2000.
The Patriots are now 3 ½ games and the tie-breaker behind Buffalo with nine to play.
Indeed, suddenly, the Bills’ most immediate division challenger is Miami, 4-3, and 1 ½ games back, but having lost the first head-to-head meeting.
TO BE SURE, coach Sean McDermott’s crew was far from perfect in beating a clearly flawed New England team.
The big issue, as it’s been all season, was Buffalo’s inability to stop the run.
A combination of a depleted receiving corps (both starting wideouts were sidelined), winds gusting from 20-30 mph and recent struggles by quarterback Cam Newton throwing the ball virtually dictated the Patriots would try to win the game on the ground.
Sure enough, even though the Bills’ ‘D’ knew what was coming, New England rolled to 188 rushing yards, the second-most against Buffalo this year, averaging 5 ½ yards per carry and scoring both its touchdowns.
This is something that’s got to be fixed, especially with a visit from Seattle (5-1) coming next Sunday and a trip to Arizona (5-2) on deck the following week.
But, there was also good news in the ground game for the Bills, who have struggled all year, ranking 29th of 32 NFL teams averaging only 97 rushing yards a game, pounding their way to a season-high 190 and scoring all three touchdowns on the ground.
After struggling most of the season, second-year pro Devin Singletary and rookie third-round draft choice Zack Moss split 28 carries, the former gaining 86 yards and the latter 81 with two TDs.
AFTERWARD, quarterback Josh Allen, who also had a rushing score, admitted, “Zack and Motor (Singletary) ran the ball extremely well and our line, receivers and tight ends opened up some really good holes for them.
“It was good to get the running game going … something we can build on, especially in a typical AFC weather game like this. We had an added emphasis this week on getting the running game going … we play in Buffalo and we’re going to have weather like this.”
AND EVEN coach Sean McDermott, who is normally measured in his postgame comments, wasn’t going to call it just another game.
“It feels good, it’s one win and they’re all hard to get,” he said, “But I’m really proud of the guys … they started the process on Monday and that’s what led us to the victory.
“I thought we did a great job on the run game this week … it’s us evolving as a football team.”
He added, “We know what this game means to the fan base and this was really special. It was a street fight from the start, that’s a good football team, one of the best ever (historically).
“That was a gutty performance and a character win. There are certainly things we can improve on and I think we’re getting better but we’ve got some challenges ahead with Seattle coming in next week.”
But McDermott admitted, “I wish (the fans) could have been here to experience it ... it would have been crazy. I hope everyone watching at home enjoyed it.”
Why wouldn’t they … it’s only happened five times in the last 20 years.
