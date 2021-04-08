The monsters bring the goods in ‘Godzilla vs. Kong’

When going to see a movie titled “Godzilla vs. Kong,” in which a giant lizard monster fights a giant gorilla monster, it’s best to leave any semblance of logic or reality at the door. A mistake many moviegoers made when watching the previous movies in this series was trying to look for some sort of serious theme or message instead of enjoying the carnage on the screen.
It’s a widely accepted theory in film that the most important aspects of a movie should be its characters and story, and if the audience can’t relate to or understand them, then the rest of the movie won’t work no matter how good it looks. While that’s obviously the case for a Martin Scorsese or Coen Brothers film, we’re talking about Godzilla and King Kong here.
As the fourth movie in this new series, it’s surprising that “Godzilla vs. Kong” is probably the best one so far, and that’s because the filmmakers finally understood the balance of how to make these movies good: Godzilla and Kong are the only characters we need to care about and their stories are what matter, not all the little humans spewing exposition at us for two hours.
While it does still manage to not show as much of the titular titans as we’d like, there are more scenes of them here than before and the primary stories are about them, what they need and why they are doing what they’re doing. And for $180 million, seeing them duke it out and wreck everything around them was money well spent.
With the world still shaken from the battle between King Ghidorah and Godzilla, humanity has begun to try and co-exist with the titans. But after Godzilla begins his own reign of terror, humanity must call on another legend to stop him: Kong.
Not everything is as it seems when government organization Monarch travels to Skull Island, where a mysterious young girl known to communicate with Kong must warn him of the impending danger.
As Godzilla rages across nations, destroying everything in his path, the fate of the world is in the hands of these two legendary titans as both Kong and Godzilla battle for the right of King, and to stop the real threat that faces them.
Although this film is the best of the four so far, and everything specifically with the two titans is an entertaining spectacle, those pesky human characters are still around for most of the film. Sadly, only two characters from the previous installments are here with the rest of the cast all new. Caring about these people isn’t our main objective, but if we have to spend so much time with them, being familiar with them from past adventures would definitely help.
With Kong and Godzilla initially thousands of miles apart, the human’s plots start as four different stories that then become two by the second act and finally one story in the final act. But because the film keeps hopping around with characters we just met, it can be confusing and a little boring, especially since most of them are only explaining information.
Thankfully, the true stars of the movie make up for it with flying colors. With their long histories primarily in B-movie territory, this new series loves to play up the cheesy feel of those older films, but it makes the action scenes so much better with big-budget A-movie special effects. Not only have Kong and Godzilla rarely been this big, but their weight and scale is felt in every scene as their destructive rampages make the people truly look like ants or smaller.
Meanwhile, back with the humans, there are some more interesting additions to the spectacle with fun, futuristic sci-fi tech as well as some comedy that occasionally works, though not as much as hoped. Also, the little girl who connects with Kong is deaf, so the use of American Sign Language is in the forefront of Kong’s story and the representation of a deaf main character is welcome.
But we all know “Godzilla vs. Kong” is about its two monsters having the battle of the millennium, and once again it gives moviegoers a grand spectacle worth the wait. And after a year of shutdowns and restrictions from the coronavirus, if you feel safe going back to the theater, it’s the perfect guilty pleasure for the big screen.