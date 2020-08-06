The life and impact of Madame Curie explored in ‘Radioactive’

Biopics of great historical figures are consistently the stuff of critical acclaim and awards season success in the movie industry. Some of the greatest movies ever made, from “Lawrence of Arabia” to “Gandhi” to “Schindler’s List,” are movies about people who did big things and helped shape the world.
Unfortunately, many of the most popular biopics are about men, with the occasional historical dramas about women’s lives being few and far between compared to their male counterparts. While the likes of “The Coal Miner’s Daughter” and “La Vie en Rose” are phenomenal, they are the exception — not the rule.
Why studios don’t give more green lights and bigger budgets to movies about the lives of great women I don’t understand. But with “Radioactive,” I’m glad one of the most important women of the 20th century, Madame Curie, finally has her own prestigious, Oscar-bait movie.
Despite having many of the same cliches and trappings one would expect from a biopic these days, “Radioactive” makes several unique choices in its storytelling that I don’t think I’ve ever seen before in a movie like this, which made me unsure of what I would see next.
Topped off with a strong lead performance from Rosamund Pike, seeing Curie’s life and just how much she did as things changed during her career, this film was a valuable history lesson if nothing else, asking the viewer to go out and learn even more about this amazing woman.
Trying to make a name for herself in the science community in 1890s Paris, Marie Sklodowska (played by Pike) has dedicated her life to making a discovery that will change the world. With the support of her lab partner turned husband Pierre Curie (Sam Riley), Marie soon discovers two elements, polonium and radium, and she and Pierre develop the theory of “radioactivity,” winning the Nobel Prize.
Although tragedy strikes in 1906 with the death of her beloved husband, Madame Curie’s commitment to science remains strong as she tries to explain previously unknown radioactive elements. However, it soon becomes evident that her work could lead to applications in medicine that could save thousands of lives — as well as applications in warfare that could destroy them by the millions.
From the opening scenes, the visual style of the movie is right in the viewer’s face, occasionally becoming a little too much in its overly produced look. But upon further research, I learned the film is not based on a normal biography of Curie but a graphic novel, and that’s when it clicked: in a way, this is technically a comic book movie with a real-life superhero.
And wow, what a superhero she is, and it comes through strongly in Pike’s performance. As someone who has made a name for herself playing strong, independent and often hard-headed women, Pike does a phenomenal job bringing Marie to life. Through most of the story, she is stern and stands her ground and hardly moves her stoic facial expression. And that makes the highly emotional moments like Pierre’s death when she fully breaks down all the stronger.
While the science and the achievements do stay at the forefront for most of the movie, this is still a dramatic retelling and that’s most evident during the romantic scenes with Marie and Pierre, and then later with the love for their children. The rational, scientific side of Marie and the side who wants to love and be loved are played against each other throughout, throwing attention between the laboratory to the home and back again.
However, the movie also occasionally drops in scenes showing the future impacts her radioactivity will have. One minute we see Pierre and Marie winning the Nobel Prize or Marie being hired as the first woman professor at the University of Paris, and the next it’s 1945 and we’re watching the bomb dropping on Hiroshima or it’s 1986 and the Chernobyl power plant is having its infamous meltdown. It’s tough to celebrate the highs when we also know the lows.
And unfortunately, those highs and lows come through pretty often with a screenplay that crams so much of Curie’s impressive life into one 2-hour film. While her entire life’s work is fascinating, I think focusing on one several-year period would have helped pace the story much better. Thankfully, with a great cast led by Pike, “Radioactive” is still an entertaining and insightful story about a great historical figure worth knowing.