(Editor’s note: This is the next in a series in which the Times Herald and Bradford Era will be presenting the best season/team accomplishment for every school in the Big 30. The staffs at both papers made a singular selection for each school in conjunction with current and former coaches and athletic directors. Today: Hinsdale.)
HINSDALE — In the spring of 1999, the Hinsdale varsity softball team finished 4-13 and was on the wrong end of some one-sided outcomes (25-3 to Cattaraugus, 35-7 to Ellicottville, 30-0 to Cattaraugus, among others).
The next few seasons were much, much different.
In the spring of 2000, the Bobcats finished 15-4 and reached the New York State Class D semifinal where they would lose to Chapel Field (Section 9), 5-2. The following year, they finished 19-4 and again reached the state semifinal where it would lose to Afton (Section 4), 11-2.
From just four wins to only four losses in back-to-back state final four runs for Hinsdale in three years. Quite a turnaround. The head coach of Hinsdale at the time, Danny Brooks, recently took some time to evaluate each team. Brooks could’ve picked either the 2000 or 2001 team as Hinsdale’s ‘Best Of’ selection.
He chose the 2001 team. Why?
“I looked at both of them and my 2001 team was definitely a better team overall,” Brooks said. “Those kids were a year older so that’s why I chose that one. I felt real confident (from 2000 to 2001) that we could have the same type of season if not better.”
“I became the head coach in 1999, so it was a three-year process I was looking at,” said Brooks, now the varsity softball coach and guidance counselor at Olean. “I brought up a bunch of young kids as freshmen and then started those kids. We took our lumps (in 1999) … we gave up 319 runs. In 2000 it was a critical point. I had (pitcher) Erinne Metler, and when she came on board in 2000 we gave up a total of 39 that year. Obviously pitching is the name of the game but Erinne was so good and she was a critical part of our success for sure.”
Metler’s final career stats over four seasons are eye-popping: 809 strikeouts, 13 no-hitters, 37 shutouts and five perfect games. In her senior season (2003), she threw three perfect games. In the 2001 season she struck out 207 hitters in 143 innings, allowing just 37 runs.
That 2000 team had just one senior starter (three seniors total), which made the transition in the 2001 season that much easier.
Brooks listed off other players who laid the foundation for Hinsdale’s success: center fielder Ryan Wilcox (that lone senior starter in 2000), third baseman Nicole Spring, catcher Melissa Gaylor, shortstop Stephanie Karst and centerfielder Katy Ames.
“Nicole was a tremendous player both offensively and defensively,” Brooks said. “Melissa had a great bat and was a solid catcher. Stephanie was an incredible athlete, one of the best pure athletes I’ve ever coached. Her mental toughness was far superior to the average kid. To have an athlete and a leader like that, that’s what was amazing about her.
“The bottom line is you have to buy in to change the culture. Those kids were all about changing the culture and winning. I told them when I brought them up in 1999 that I really believe we could change it and make something really special here. I remember how close the kids were, and they understood my non-negotiables were that we had to play together as a team. No individuals. That was critical.”
Hinsdale’s losses in 2001 were a pair of games in South Carolina – West Florence (10-0) and East Clarendon (1-0) – a tournament game against Depew (2-1) and to Afton in the state semifinals in Uniondale, on Long Island. The early-season trip to South Carolina is one several NY teams make annually, and for Brooks it was a blessing in disguise.
“That trip was a big part of my success that year and in my coaching career,” Brooks said. “Once we started that trip, that created a bond for those kids that are second-to-none. You can’t put a price tag on that. Those kids are in each other’s weddings now, they have children, they are close friends to this day, and I believe a lot of that has to do with that type of trip.”
Afton won big in that state semifinal, but the Knights were a perennial powerhouse, winning five state titles between 1995 and 2010 while finishing runner-up or among the top four teams 11 times in that timeframe. Sixteen seasons, and Afton reached the state tournament each time, never falling shorter than the quarterfinals.
To put it bluntly, it was good.
In that game, Afton sophomore pitcher Jessica Page limited Hinsdale to just one hit, and Metler saw how good Afton was in allowing eight runs on 11 hits. Hinsdale also committed five errors, not a recipe for success against one of the top teams in the state, a team that shut out Chapel Hill in the NYS championship a day later.
“I’m disappointed that we lost, but I’m disappointed that we didn’t hit the ball,” Brooks said afterward in a newspaper story. “We just didn’t get the key hits after we got girls on base.”
The game was tied 1-1 heading into the third inning but Afton plated three runs in that frame. Hinsdale brought it to 4-2 after three innings, but Afton added four runs in the fifth and three in the seventh to put the game out of reach.
“Afton was a heck of a team, they had a great reputation,” Brooks said. “They won multiple state tournaments. We had bases loaded in the first inning and only scored one run, and that was a big part of (the loss).”
Every other game that season was a win, several in blowout fashion. The Bobcats averaged better than nine runs per game, allowed fewer than two runs, and recorded eight shutouts. In addition to Metler’s superb numbers, Spring led the team in hits (31), Ames was first in runs scored (36), doubles (six) and stolen bases (24), Alicia Clayson and Karst each hit two home runs and Megan Meyer led the team in RBI (36).
Hinsdale’s non-league schedule was tough, as in addition to games against the South Carolina schools, it played against Olean, Depew and West Seneca West.
“We beat Olean 3-1, and that was a heck of a win, and lost just 2-1 to Depew,” Brooks noted. “I updated our non-league schedule and we played a great schedule (against Class A and B schools), and I think at the end of the day that got us ready for playoffs. We had some tough games in those playoffs.”
Still a Section 6 team at that point, Hinsdale beat Forestville (2-1) and Ripley (9-2) to win the Class D title, then topped Prattsburgh, 4-3, in the Far West Regional before ultimately falling to Afton.
“When I reflect back on all my softball where we made it to state tournaments, I’ve always gotten beat by the state champion,” Brooks said. “If there’s any solace in losing that might be the only thing.”
Hinsdale also had levels of football success under longtime coach Rod Rohl, who led the Bobcats to two undefeated seasons and two Section 6 championships.
Hinsdale once embarked on a 24-game winning streak in the late 1980s and early 1990s, winning two sectional titles at then-Rich Stadium (after 10-0 seasons in both 1989 and 1990). Rohl finished 130-88-6 during his 28 years at the helm (1963-91) and won those championships despite having one of the smallest enrollments in the area. Brooks played for Rohl and would later coach the team before it was shelved following the 1998 season. It came back briefly in 2005 but would ultimately fold again after 2008.
“I worked with Rod for multiple years and also played for him,” Brooks said. “I do remember that we had a 24-game win streak at one point and went to back-to-back championships (up in Buffalo). There were so many great teams in Hinsdale football, for sure, and definitely a proud program.”