(Editor’s note: This is the next of a series in which the Times Herald and Bradford Era will present the best season/team accomplishment for every school in the Big 30. The staffs at both papers made a selection for each school based on consultation with current and former coaches and athletic directors. Today: Cuba-Rushford.)
Since the Cuba and Rushford school districts merged in 1992, there have been a notable number of sports accomplishments and star athletes.
But it was when Cuba Central School was a solo athletic entity that it produced the best season in its history.
An obvious choice would be the 1986-87 boys basketball team which won its first 25 games.
The Greyhounds raced through the season, all the way to the New York State Public High School Athletic Association Class D championship game against Alexander Hamilton where a 24-point loss left it a win short of a state title.
But Cuba had already one-upped that performance eight years earlier.
Third-year coach Gary Wight, only 29, assembled a front line that would be the envy of any NYS Class C school.
It started with 6-foot-6 senior forward Gordon Enderle, who averaged 32 points and 14 rebounds per game and was bound for Princeton. Andy Moore, a 6-3 sophomore forward who transferred from Greenwood, scored 19 per and added eight boards. And Bill Bowers, a 6-foot-7 junior center, averaged eight and eight and saved his best for that season’s playoffs.
CUBA’S record in 1978-79, 23-4, wasn’t nearly as impressive as the 25-1 team in ‘86-87, but there was an asterisk.
Four times that season, Wight’s team played eventual Section 6 Class B champion Allegany, winning the first meeting by five, then losing the last three by a total of 10 points.
That fourth defeat … we’ll get to that in a bit.
Fifteen games into the ‘78-79 season, the Greyhounds were 12-3, solid but not spectacular, though all three defeats were to the Blue Devils, en route to their own sectional title.
Entering the Section 5 Class C playoffs, Cuba breezed past Naples and Lyndonville, improving to 17-3 before its season almost ended prematurely.
Wight’s crew survived a tense, 73-69 semifinal victory over Pavilion at Geneseo, then hung on for a 77-71 win over Batavia-Notre Dame, after trailing by seven, to claim the sectional title before 1,500 fans at the Rochester War Memorial. Enderle scored 31, Moore 19 and Bowers 16, for 86 percent of the Greyhounds’ points en route to Cuba’s first sectional title in 35 years.
Wight was effusive in his praise of Bowers, noting, “It was Bill’s best game and to do that here with this kind of pressure …”
NEXT WAS the Western Division championship which pitted Sec. 5 titlist Cuba against Sec. 6 champ Franklinville. The game was originally scheduled for Rochester but was moved to St. Bonaventure’s Reilly Center for convenience sake.
A crowd of 2,909, that appeared considerably larger, showed up and saw the Greyhounds dominate, 81-59, as Bowers (tying his career high) and Moore each scored 17 points while Enderle was held well under his average with “only” 25.
How did Franklinville do that?
In Wight’s words, “putting it bluntly, by holding, pushing and shoving … that wasn’t defense out there.”
NOW CUBA was in the NYS Final Four and its opponent was undefeated Berne-Knox (26-0), a Section 2 school 20 miles outside of Albany.
After trailing by nine midway through the third period at Rochester’s Monroe Community College, the Greyhounds rallied for a 65-58 victory.
Afterward, Wight gave Alfred University athletic director and athletic trainer Gene Castrovillo “a big assist.”
Two days earlier, Enderle had twisted his ankle in practice and it was assumed he wouldn’t play. But Castrovillo gave him nine “cryo (ice) therapy” treatments, the last just before game time. He didn’t start, but still finished with a game-high 22 points, 12 in the final period as Cuba completed the comeback.
Wight admitted, “I tried to convince the team we could win without Gordie because I was sure he couldn’t play. If you take 30 points out of the lineup, you’ve got trouble in a playoff game. But thanks to Gene, he wasn’t out long.”
The next day across town at the War Memorial, Cuba met Alexander Hamilton for the NYS title, a game for which Wight and his wife had bought tickets.
“I never dreamed I’d get in for free,” he said, chuckling about the early February purchase.
Instead, Wight’s team dominated against pre-tournament favorite Alexander Hamilton in a game it never expected to be in. The 64-51 victory propelled the Greyhounds into a sham tournament called the Super 16, in which a Class C school with 253 students was bracketed with A schools of nearly 800, a few short of being AA.
After beating Alexander Hamilton, Wight noted wistfully of the Super 16, “No matter what happens we can always say we were the best Class C school in the state.”
A WEEK later, incredibly, Cuba edged Manhattan’s Franklin School, 69-66, as Moore went for 25 points including the deciding tip-in with Enderle adding a 20-20, points and rebounds.
The final gave new meaning to the word anticlimactic as St. Agnes of Long Island, the eventual state champion in all classes, won, 106-62.
Two days later, the Times Herald’s game story opened with this line describing Wight, “He looked a little bit like Barry Goldwater must have felt after the 1964 presidential election.”
For his part, Wight noted, “I wish every team in the Big 30 could make it this far … it’s a tremendous experience. On the other hand, I wouldn’t wish a game like this on anybody.”
FOR ITS efforts, Cuba was selected the “Most Impressive Team” in all classes of the state tournament and finished No. 6 in the state’s small-school poll that included classes B through D.
Enderle, New York State’s Small-School Player of the Year was also the MVP of the NYSPHSAA Tournament, all classes, and received a similar honor for both the Section 5 and NYS Class C tournaments.
Enderle, Moore and Bowers each made the NYS Class C All-Tournament team.
Wight ended his 37-year coaching career with a record of 421-256 (.622 win percentage), retiring in 2012, but what happened in 1978-79 was particularly notable.
“That was a great bunch of kids,” he said. “Enderle and Moore were super all year, Bowers came into his own in the playoffs. Andy Botens and Bill Bradley were great off the bench, Kelly Hitchcock was great against Alexander Hamilton and Tim Hewitt had his best game against Berne-Knox.
“It was the greatest season ever.”