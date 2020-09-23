(Editor’s note: This is the next in a series in which the Times Herald and Bradford Era will present the best season/team accomplishment for every school in the Big 30. The staffs at both papers made a singular selection for each school in conjunction with current and former coaches and athletic directors. Today: Scio.)
SCIO — After 28 seasons as the head coach of the Scio boys basketball team, Roger Rigby had a laundry list of accomplishments.
His 527 wins are currently second most among hoops coaches in Big 30 history, and his presence on the sideline for the Tigers had become a staple of Allegany County basketball. A perfect season and sectional championship, however, were not on that list.
That changed in 1976-77 when the Tigers completed an unbeaten 20-0 season and were Section 5 Class D champions for the first time in the school’s history.
Scio ran a clean sweep of the Southern Tier that year, going 16-0 in the regular season before winning the Allegany County South Division and sectionals. The only thing that stopped the Tigers was the lack of a state tournament.
Rigby finally had his sectional title after coming up short in that round seven times before, and this Tigers team had broken the curse that had hung over the program for years before.
Mark Morris, a guard on the team, said that Rigby was the best coach he had ever played for.
“You’d want to run through a wall for him,” Morris said. “He was hard, but he was on your side all the time.”
SCIO’S PATENTED 1-3-1 offense, a style that Morris said the program ran from the modified team through varsity, led the Tigers to averaging 78.6 points per game in the regular season.
“Everyone who ever came through Scio played that,” Morris said. “It never changed. (Rigby) ran a nice program.”
It wasn’t just Rigby who made this Scio team special, however. The Tigers had several playmakers that frustrated the rest of the county on both ends of the floor. They gave up just over 54 points per game running almost exclusively man-to-man defense, Morris said, except for the 2-3 zone that the team would use to defend inbound passes.
Dave Glass, a 6-foot-7 star forward, led the Big 30 at 28.5 points per game. His 52 points against Richburg was an Allegany County record at the time. After knocking off Bradford by nearly 40 points in the Class D quarterfinals, Scio squeaked by county rival Angelica in the semifinals, 49-45. It was the third time that the Tigers had beaten Angelica, but by far the teams’ closest contest. Glass and Mike Carlin overcame Angelica’s stingy defense in that game, scoring 21 and 19 points, respectively.
Next came a date with Belfast in the Class D title game, held at Alfred University. Four spectator buses, Morris said, made the trip across Allegany County from Scio to watch the game.
IN A matchup of teams that had played close early in the season, with both Scio victories coming by fewer than 10 points, the Tigers jumped out to a 37-27 halftime lead before holding on to win, 75-65. Glass had 23 points in the game, while Tim Durham scored 25 to lead the way.
Rigby and Scio had their championship.
A parade and party of over 200 people at the Scio fire hall soon followed.
“It meant a lot to the community,” Morris said. “You had all the old people and alumni guys there. They still talk about it.”
Morris recalled a picture of he and his teammates signing autographs for young children at the fire hall. The scope of support that Scio had was best worded by a Times Herald article from March of 1977.
“There’s a tradition of spectator support at Scio,” the article reads. “At home games, fans have to arrive at the gym 15 minutes before the JV games begin to get a seat for the varsity contest.
“At away games, the Scio fans usually fill their section before the JV game has begun the second quarter.”
Ken Glass, Dave’s brother, averaged nearly 14 points per game that year. Dunham averaged 12 points, Carlin averaged nine and Morris averaged nearly eight points per game.
Rigby would win the 1977 Big 30 Coach of the Year award, while Dave Glass picked up the Gary Grassi Memorial Award for leading the Big 30 in scoring. The sectional title still stands as the only boys basketball championship in Scio history, and one of the only championships in the school’s history. Tiger teams before and after them have come close. But Morris, who has now officiated basketball in the area for over four decades, knows that in Scio, the legend of the ‘77 basketball team lives on.