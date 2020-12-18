ST. BONAVENTURE — The victory itself, an 81-74 season-opening win over Akron, under the circumstances, was certainly special.
For the St. Bonaventure men’s basketball team, however, the bigger triumph, so far, has come elsewhere.
The Bonnies played a game, made the three-hour trek home and later watched the film to correct their mistakes. On Wednesday, they began to prepare for their next opponent, reigning Colonial Athletic Association champion Hofstra. Today, they’ll hold a walk-through session before again taking the court for real.
Bona, after two failed attempts at openers in an already-delayed season, after an 18-day pause and a staggered return from quarantine, has finally found a sense of normalcy in this coronavirus-impacted season.
It now, finally, has some momentum on its side. And that’s what it’ll bring into tomorrow’s contest against the Pride (2 o’clock, ESPN+-live stream, WPIG-FM, WHDL-AM) inside an empty Reilly Center.
“It’s nice to get back into a rhythm,” coach Mark Schmidt acknowledged. “That’s really, really important in terms of practice and how you put practices together. The way we’d been practicing, you’re not practicing for an opponent. But now you get into a daily routine, which is good for the coaches and for the players.”
Of finally having that first game under its belt, he added: “It was important mentally just to play a game, no matter if we won or lost. Winning was the icing on the cake, but we needed to play a game.
“It was nice to see us come out with that enthusiasm. We didn’t play great, Akron didn’t play great, but it was a game where we can be competitive again, to not go against each other all the time. That was a positive, to get back into a routine. That’s so important.”
IF DEFENDING MAC titleist Akron was a solid opening day test, Hofstra figures to be an even bigger challenge in its home-opener.
The Pride had its best season under Joe Mihalich last winter, going 26-8 and winning the CAA Tournament title before having its NCAA dreams dashed by the cancellation of the 2020 Tournament. After returning three starters, including high-scoring guards Jalen Ray and former Bonnie Tareq Coburn, and all-league big man Isaac Kante (12 points, 10 rebounds this year), it was selected to win its conference again this season.
Additionally, whereas the Zips had played just once prior to meeting Bona (against a Division II team), Hofstra (3-2) has already logged five games, the most recent coming Tuesday in a 96-88 win over Monmouth (it also has losses to then-No. 24 Rutgers, 70-56, and Iona, 82-74).
Of course, this is a team with whom Bona is very familiar.
A year ago, before a sold-out crowd, the 1970 Final Four Team and other program legends as part of its Centennial Season celebration, Bona destroyed the Pride, 73-45, on a memorable afternoon in the Reilly Center. It was almost as if, given the energy of the day, Bona was destined to win big.
Circumstantially, however, the setting for this one is much different.
And though both teams look largely the same from last year, Bona expects a much different game this time around.
“It’s not going to be how it was last year,” Schmidt maintained. “We played extremely well, we shot the ball extremely well. It was just one of those games, but they bounced back pretty well and won (their league). They’re a talented group, they have a really good tradition down there. They’ve had a successful program since Coach Mihalich’s been there, so these kids know how to win.”
IN LAST year’s rout, the Bonnies shot 49 percent from the field and made an impressive 12-of-25 from 3-point range. Jaren Holmes and Dominick Welch each went for 17 points and combined to go 9-of-15 from beyond the arc.
The victory, however, was based on defense.
In allowing just 45 points, Bona held a potent Pride team to a stunning 31 points below its year-end season average. It held returning studs Ray and Coburn to a combined six points on 2-for-16 shooting.
This year, that duo has gotten off to a scorching start: Coburn (17-of-44 3s), who departed Bona after his freshman year, is averaging 21 points and has gone for 28, 19, 28 and 21 over his last four contests. Ray is averaging 16 a night. The pair went for 28 and 29 points, respectively, in that win over Monmouth.
Bona can’t expect to reproduce those numbers from last year, Schmidt said. But it will apply the same principles, on both ends, in the rematch.
“We can give ourselves all the credit in the world, but they missed a lot of shots, too,” he conceded. “You don’t hold somebody to 2-of-16 because of great defense. We may have had a little bit to do with it, but they just missed some shots ...
“They’re an aggressive, athletic team. You’ve got to keep them out of the open court. You’ve got to keep them in the half court, make them run their stuff; you’ve got to be able to guard ball screens. They play a 2-3 zone, so they play a little bit different. We have to be able to attack that zone.”
He added: “There’s a reason why they’re picked to win the Colonial again. They’re really talented.”
IN THIS one, two faces of particular interest will be missing.
Mihalich, the former Niagara boss, has yet to coach this season after taking an unspecified medical leave of absence in late August. Associate head coach Mike Farrelly has served as acting head man in Mihalich’s absence.
On the Bona side, high-scoring Kent State transfer Anthony Roberts is still another game or two from making his team debut, Schmidt said, after being one of the last Bonnies to return from their long layoff.
“He was in quarantine, so he hasn’t had an opportunity to play,” said Schmidt, whose team, surprisingly is in search of Bona’s first 2-0 start since 2013-14. “It’ll probably be another game or two for him to get back into playing shape.”