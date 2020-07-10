It was a triumph of persistence.
With the Big 30 All-Star Charities Classic and two other regional all-star football games already canceled nearly two weeks ago due to the Covid-19 pandemic, I suggested in this space that the Corporate Cup Soccer Showcase should consider that same option, the tireless work of founders Kris Linderman and Dave Talbot notwithstanding.
But last Monday, the date when return-to-play rules for soccer in New York state began, they submitted their application to the City of Olean and got a packet of rules that had to be followed.
“We went through them and believed we could adhere to them,” Linderman said.
Two days later, the Fourth Annual Corporate Cup Soccer Showcase was approved to be played on Sunday, Aug. 2 at Bradner Stadium, the boys game set for 4 p.m. and the girls contest at 7 o’clock.
“We felt we had to make a decision to play or not play by (today),” Linderman said of the Showcase’s Friday drop-dead date.
ONE PROBLEM that forced cancellation of the football games — not being able to
use high school facilities for workouts — was averted as the three practices for the four soccer teams will be at town or club fields.
“We’re not going to move around like we used to from school-to-school,” Linderman admitted. “Soccer clubs in the area have been training for the last couple of weeks … so a lot of our players are practicing with their own clubs.
“All along I’ve told the players to train on their own just in case there would be a game.”
And, though the games were moved 11 weeks from the originally-scheduled date of May 17, only a handful of players won’t be able to participate and their losses will be offset by the addition of eight alternates, for the first time in Corporate Cup history.
“We’ve lost five players,” Linderman said, “one went to the U.S. Military Academy in early June, one is leaving for the Marines at the end of the month, two are on family vacations and another moved to Florida for college.
“Nobody has ever dropped out due to not wanting to participate. But adding the alternates worked out well because they’re going to end up playing … it was a good decision.”
STILL, besides all of the coronavirus precautions — masks, social-distancing, no large gatherings etc. — the biggest impact on the games will be a drastically-reduced crowd.
Each of the 93 players can bring two spectators to the game.
“That’s disappointing, but there’s not a lot I can do about it, that’s a regulation we have to follow,” Linderman said. “Option A is to play with restrictions, Option B is don’t play at all.
“We’re going to live-stream the game on Facebook … if they can’t attend we’re trying to do everything we can for people to at least view the games as they’re happening.”
They also have new starting times. Originally slated for 1 and 4 p.m. at Pitt-Bradford’s Kessel Athletic Complex, which doesn’t have lights, Olean’s Bradner Stadium does.
“There are two reasons for the changes,” Linderman admitted of the new times.
“Fifty percent is that it’s August games now and the weather is very hot. And 50 percent is that we had an opportunity to play under the lights and we should do it. That will add a little excitement for the players because everybody likes to play at night.”
WHAT ABOUT the frustration of fans who can’t attend?
“We’re prepared to address any issues that come up at the time … we’ll have somebody at the gate,” Linderman said. “The players will enter and exit through the tunnel only, spectators will enter and exit through the street entrance. Any issues that will arise will be up on the street where people might try to get in but we just can’t let them in.
“Hopefully, people will act appropriately. If this game is going to take place, everyone needs to follow the regulations that are in place at the time. Then, too, the spectator regulations might change over the next couple of weeks if things keep improving.”
He added, “We’re not going to have tickets and I don’t think we’re going to charge admission. If we do, it might be a dollar or two. We’re going to contact each player — “Who are you bringing?” — and there will be a list at the gate and spectators will have to give us a name to see if it’s on the list. If they’re not, they’re going to have to understand that these are the rules and we can’t let them in because of that.”
AND AS excited as the two founders are that their game has been OK’d, Linderman remains wary.
“We’re not to Aug. 2 yet … things can change, things can get worse,” he said. “There still could come a time when we have to cancel it. It’s one of those things where I’ll believe it when I see it. When the first whistle blows and the game starts that’s when the relief will come.”
Linderman pointed out, “We can do this because soccer is a moderate risk sport (football is high)… that’s the main reason. What we do is a reflection of what we expect from the players … work hard, never give up, play to the last whistle. I think this is a great example of that.
“We’ve had obstacles to overcome every year … this one, by far, being the biggest, but we kind of thrive on trying to overcome them.”
